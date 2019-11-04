Several months ago I wrote a column entitled “Then I asked myself… ‘Am I crazy or what?’”
It was a story about my adventure or misadventure as I flew to a very remote outpost cabin deep within the bowels of the Canadian, Ontario wilderness.
In that absolute solitude is where I set my mind upon the road and conviction that I can indeed endure the unendurable. That I can live in that exotic terrain for seven very long lonely days and seven very long lonely nights all alone. It was tantamount to a test for me.
As I stood there on that dock, staring into the gray cloudy overcast sky and hearing the distant fading sound of the airplane that delivered me to this lonely place, I had a strange and somewhat uncomfortable feeling deep inside of me unlike anything I had ever experienced. It spoke softly to me and my reaction to it was somewhat pensive. It was talking to me. It was saying things like “there is nothing to worry about.” It was a small reminder that I need to keep my imagination and fears “in check” and relax.
The voice was saying other things like “You need to be very careful. Don’t take chances. Go slowly. Think first. Don’t hurry.” And it also said “there is nothing here that can hurt you.” That still small voice seemed to talk to me every minute, of every hour, of every day, for the seven days that I was there.
I learned to listen to that small inner voice very carefully and processed every action before doing anything. It was a matter of self preservation to be extremely cautious in everything I did, as I was now all alone, hundreds of square miles away from anybody. No phone. No radio phone. No plane. No doctor. No hospital. Nothing! Gulp.
I was now, smack dab in the middle of a gargantuan life experience like never before and there was no turning back! I think they call it “sink or swim.”
So there I was… alone… all alone. There was nobody to listen to and nobody to talk to. I swallowed hard, picked up my bags and gear and headed up the short trail to the small quaint cabin that would be my home, my refuge, for the next seven days.
My mind was buzzing with a zillion questions and anticipations about the days and nights that lay before me. I asked myself “can I do it?” and “what am I going to learn from this experience?” and a myriad of other unanswered questions.
All I knew is that I could indeed survive this adventure that I am presently engaged in. I just needed to make the best of it and everything will work out well. Yeah right!
I unpacked my gear and organized the contents of my new home. My mind was kept very busy focusing on and checking out all the intricate details of arranging the cabin to suit my own comfort and safety needs.
Before I was aware of it, almost three hours had passed. I was surprised that the time I spent unpacking, organizing, sweeping, and cleaning would pass so quickly. I wondered if the rest of the days would whisk by as fast.
Seeing that the interior of my new home was now all squared away, I thought it might be a perfect time to just go and sit on the dock and become acquainted with my new strange surroundings.
It felt calming sitting there in the fresh air. The lake was placid with barely a ripple. As I dipped my fingers into the crystal clear water, I sensed the coolness. The early fall was preparing for the bitter cold but for now it was very comfortable.
I was surrounded by lush tall pines, stony rugged cliffs, rock formations, bays and a lake 10 miles long. Truly this was a beautiful gift from God as it was his wonderful creation.
In that peaceful and calming setting, the only sound was a call from a distant loon.
I thought of the dichotomy of this experience. The Meyers-Briggs Personality Profile index defines me as an ENFP personality (about 3% of the population) that is motivated by interactions with people, enjoys being with other people and gain energy from them. This is going to be an interesting situation indeed. There’s nobody else here. I’m all alone.
It also defines me as one who usually focuses on the big picture as details have a tendency to bore me. But now that the tables have turned, I now need to be particularly aware of the significant number of details and immediate realities of the day-in and day-out situations and improvise as I go. I keep asking myself, “What did I get myself into here anyway?”
There has always been a part of me that is contemplative. I ponder the many impressions that I experience in life. I reflect mostly on my inner thoughts as I do each night when it is dark, quiet and preparing for sleep. I reflect on my day, I define the good parts and thank God for them and I ask God to help me with the parts that need refining.
So here I am, surrounded by absolute stillness in this great wilderness. No distractions at all. Suddenly it dawned on me that this is an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity gifted to me and I need to take full advantage of it.
Being that I have the distinct privilege of being a part of a worldwide organization that requests its members, that if they want to be more than they are, that if they want to have more harmony and peace in their life, if they want to be at peace with their past and find a pathway to wholeness and wellness, then they are invited to make a “searching and fearless moral inventory” of their lives. And now, here I am, at a place in time where I have been given the honored opportunity to do so…again. This is an opportunity I must not miss.
Along with all my gear that I brought with me, I also packed a sketchbook for drawing and a notebook for journaling.
Now, with pen in hand and a prayer for guidance on my journey ahead, I was very contemplative as I began to write.
The inventory writing seemed to consume me. I would start writing as soon as I woke up in the morning and while I was cooking and eating breakfast. It continued all day long, every day until I turned the lantern off for the night.
I broke up my inventory writing assignment periodically with strolls down the long sandy beach, skinny dipping off the dock and short excursions through the woods surrounding the cabin. I also took exploration trips down the lake and I even caught lots of fish. And I enjoyed endless hours sitting on the dock in the warm sunshine meditating, thinking, praying and writing.
I only drew one picture. It was of a walleye.
The story ends like this. I finished writing my inventory and took care of the other details of it after I arrived home.
The amazing discovery that I found while living for seven, days in the Canadian wilderness alone is that I still have that small voice inside of me and I have tuned in to it even more clearly than ever before…it continues to talk to me even today…and I always listen.
Perhaps the most important thing that happened is not only did I pass the test but now I absolutely love to be alone! I even look for opportunities to be alone. And to top it all off, I discovered that I am now my own best friend.