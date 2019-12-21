“Or consider Christmas — could Satan in his most malignant mood have devised a worse combination of graft plus buncombe than the system whereby several hundred million people get a billion of gifts for which they have no use, and some thousands of shop-clerks die of exhaustion while selling them and every other child in the western world is made ill from overeating — all in the name of the lowly Jesus?”
— Upton Sinclair
My mother was never one for ostentatious jewelry. I’m sure, in large part, that was because she had eight children to feed and clothe. Dad’s income, comfortable as it might have been, was not nearly enough to afford expensive baubles, bangles and bright shiny beads, especially with children constantly crowding the table like pigs at a trough. And Mom just wasn’t the type who would choose pearls before the swine.
Most of the jewelry she had was of the costume variety, made primarily from glue, discarded animal parts and metal guaranteed to turn your skin green if you wore it too long.
Except her Christmas jewelry.
At Christmas, Mom would bring out an antique brooch that always got her in the Yuletide spirit. It was shaped like a Christmas wreath and had little ruby chips in it, made to look like holly berries. Whenever she wore it, she seemed to walk just a little taller, a little prouder.
I think of that every year, but recall especially one time back about 13 years or so ago, before the doctor diagnosed me as a diabetic and I had stopped at a local convenience store to pick up a gallon of eggnog, a few dozen Christmas cookies and a chocolate Santa — the makings of a nutritious and delicious evening meal. And who says I didn’t have the Christmas spirit? I did even then, however, draw the line at fruitcake.
But I digress.
I remember that while I was standing in line, looking at all the junk other people eat, I noticed a display of inexpensive jewelry with Christmas themes. There were pieces in the shape of Santa, snowmen and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, though I doubt the nose was a ruby. There were others that looked like Christmas trees, mistletoe and even a wreath, similar to the one Mom wore, though without as much pizazz.
But then I looked at them for a moment and discovered that, no, this jewelry was nothing like the stuff Mom wore. Y’see, the jewelry was for pierced belly-buttons, something which, to my knowledge, my mother never had. Heck, she even wore clip-on earrings, so I doubt she would have allowed other parts of her body to be pierced.
Perhaps it’s my age and my general old-fuddyduddy-ness, but I’ve never quite understood the attraction of body piercing. And, yes, it has everything to do with my general squeamishness at the pain that surely must be involved in being poked by a sharp object. For that reason, I vowed years ago not to be pierced, tattooed or cut in a knife fight.
Furthermore, I didn’t quite understand the reason for Christmas navel piercings. If you really want to decorate your body for the holidays, why not staplegun a string of Christmas lights around your torso and limbs? Makes as much sense as belly-button boughs of holly.
As I stood in line that day, shaking my head, listening to a piped-in recording of Placido Domingo singing the Chipmunks’ Christmas song and wondering why anyone would want a belly-button gewgaw that looks like mistletoe, it occurred to me that I hadn’t finished my Christmas shopping. Finished it? Hell, I hadn’t even started.
Every year, I promise myself that I am going to start my Christmas shopping early, like, say, mid-August. If I time it right, I tell myself, I could do my Christmas shopping at the Steele County Free Fair, because nothing quite says Merry Christmas as a bag of 4-month-old cheese curds and some deep-fried fruitcake on a stick. And every year, I get preoccupied with other things and don’t get around to starting my shopping until it’s a little too late.
That’s when I lapsed into the old game of trying to blame others for my faults, beginning with the three wise men. My way of looking at it is that if the magi hadn’t started this whole gift-giving thing by bringing gold, frankincense and myrrh to the manger, we’d all be off the hook.
I also tried to blame a former wife of mine. And it made sense. There was a time in my life when my then-wife would drag me from mall to mall to mall, spending money we couldn’t afford to buy gifts that nobody wanted to give to people I didn’t even like. Talk about zapping all the Christmas spirit out of you in one fell swoop. That’s something that would take the gift-giving impulse out of ol’ St. Nick himself. You can imagine what it would do to a Grinch like me.
Bah, I say. And humbug.
I say I wish I could blame that former wife, but, alas, I can’t.
Nor can I blame the merchants, as much as I would like to. When you start hawking Christmas gifts shortly after Labor Day — a time when I’m still wearing bermuda shorts and taking a saunter on sunny Sunday afternoons — then my avoidance mechanism kicks in and I keep away from every shop, outlet and emporium I can see.
“Don’t tell me that now’s the time to buy,” I harrumph. “I’ll buy something when I’m good and ready.”
Which means I don’t buy anything for a very long time — pretty much the last minute possible. So I try to blame the merchants, but I can’t. They are not the problem. The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stores, but in ourselves.
When you work in the newspaper business, you get used to pushing deadlines and working up to the last possible moment. We call it the “drop-dead” moment, meaning, I think, that we push ourselves so hard and get so worked up with adrenaline that we’ll probably all drop dead by the time we’re 50. Doesn’t give me much time, I’m afraid. In fact, I’ve missed that literal deadline by a dozen years.
Unfortunately, that habit of pushing deadlines can carry over to one’s personal life as well. Hence the problem with not having my Christmas shopping done. That means I get to spend part of this weekend pushing through the throngs of the great unwashed in search of that perfect present.
And so this is Christmas.
When the American Revolution-era writer Thomas Paine penned his famous papers “American Crisis,” he spoke of the great and terrible struggle that our fledgling nation had to endure to win its independence. The first pamphlet came out in December 1776, shortly before Christmas. Yet, even as Christmas drew nigh, the hearts of patriots were not focused on gift-giving or visions of sugar plums, but on the fight for freedom.
“These are the times that try men’s souls,” Paine began.
Nowadays, the times that try our souls — well, they try mine at least — are those moments when we push and shove trying to get the hottest selling video game or the latest incarnation of Tickle Me Elmo.
No wonder I always put shopping off. Maybe next year I’ll just go back to that convenience store and pick up some of that fine jewelry. Now if I can only convince my family and friends to pierce their belly buttons, I’ll be OK.
Merry Christmas.