To the editor:
There are no words to say, other than “THANK YOU” to everyone that helped in bringing back the fun in 2021 here at the Steele County Free Fair. After receiving the final word that we could have the fair, everyone jumped in to get the show rolling. Our staff, SCFF Board or Directors, grounds crew, superintendents, volunteers — ALL were and are amazing. People ask how the fair was; my answer: “We had a GREAT fair, but if we could have gotten in our Friday night grandstand Craig Morgan concert in, we would have had a PERFECT fair. I am very happy with a GREAT fair."
Thank you to ALL the great sponsors and organizations that helped us this past year, with you we were able to make the fair experience amazing to all our guests.
Thank you to the cities of Steele County: Owatonna, Blooming Prairie, Medford, and Ellendale. Thank you to the County of Steele: Commissioners, Staff and Highway Department in helping us to complete all the fair projects in time for the fair. Thank you to the City of Owatonna Park & Recreation and Street Department for all your help.
I would also like to THANK the amazing spouses and families of our staff, grounds crew, and board of directors. Without their help and support over the years, we couldn’t have moved as easily from not having a fair in 2020 to this year having a fair. These members of our Steele County Free Fair family don’t wear a special shirt or name tag, yet they are always supporting us in everything we all do to make our fair successful year after year. We couldn’t do it without them! I am thankful that we are one big Steele County Free Fair family.
I know I am missing someone, but again from the bottom of my heart THANK YOU to everyone.
As winter and the holiday season are upon us, we are all getting warmed up and getting ready to “Celebrate the Red, White and Blue in 2022”. Happy Holidays and I will see you at the fair, August 16-21, 2022.
Scott Kozelka
SCFF Manager