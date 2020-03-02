As of late, I’ve been taking a long hard look at this whole business of “LUCK.” I’ve thought a lot about it, I’ve read a lot about it, I’ve written a lot about it… and I still feel like a fawn in the forest just trying to understand it or even to define it. About the time I think I have a grip on it, I start to think differently about it. Maybe it’s a nescience?
I firmly believe that every person that I have ever known or, have met or seen, listened to, talked with or watched, uses the word LUCK in their day-in-day-out communications. Everybody!
LUCK can be defined many different ways. It may be something that happens beyond a person’s control which indicates the phenomenon is a chance happening. Or it could be a spiritual focus by performing certain rituals (prayer) or by avoiding certain circumstances. There are many others.
The Buddhism approach to it is antithetical. A belief in all things that happen must have a cause either spiritual or material and do not occur due to luck, chance or fate.
Or is it a characteristic that consistently favors some people and not others?
Do all things happen by chance in this world?
In the statement “success in life is almost entirely luck,” if that theory can be proven true, people would get mighty depressed. Seemingly it takes self determination completely out of the picture.
You might ask, “Do people really believe in LUCK?” You better believe they do! Almost everybody in this great big wide wonderful world does.
Over the ions of time, people collect and display a myriad of items to attract luck to them such as a talisman or amulets. There are four leaf clovers, rainbows, dream catchers, acorns, wind chimes, wishing wells, gems, dice, lady bugs, numerology, animal charms, bamboo, evil eyes, elephant images, pyramids, feng schui, herbs, spices, colors, white lights, plants, Buddha statues or images and the list grows infinitely long.
Often times, the general use of the word LUCK is used without any thought given to it…for example “You won the biggest prize, you are really lucky,” or maybe “What a lucky break, he won the lottery!” Maybe even “Everyone got to choose a partner for the game and it was the luck of the draw that I got you.”
If LUCK is real, then how do you get it?
I think you have to make your own luck and you start by doing things that attract LUCK towards yourself.
BE POSITIVE Change your attitude. Even if it does rain, it still is a good day. Look for the good, delight in it, cherish it and live it to the hilt because there’s more coming!
CHANGE YOUR VISION Refer to yourself as a winner. Tell yourself you are a winner. Believe what you say and say it every day. Don’t be critical of others. Before you know it, your life will begin to change.
BE OPEN Go out. Visit others. Talk to people. Walk. Be ready to receive good surprises. Be spontaneous, fun and above all, especially, be nice.
DREAM Allow yourself to dream. Believe good and wonderful and magical things can happen. Loosen up. Embrace life. Have faith that good things will happen for you.
BE KIND TO YOURSELF Don’t get all stretched out, bogged down, stressed out, don’t work so hard for so long. Don’t invite a “burn-out.” Do things that are life giving and love yourself. And start now. Create positive self fulfilling prophesies.
FORGET THE PAST Quit thinking about it. Quit whining about it. It’s over and done with. Don’t blame others for your situation. It’s history. Why live there? Go out and do something for others. Find out what other people need and help them. When you give of yourself to others, you’ll forget all about all your little grievances and you will think about others instead of yourself. Change your thinking and act as if. Adapt a resilient attitude.
LISTEN TO YOUR INTUITION It’s like a little bell in our head. It warns us to be cognoscente of our situation. Become quiet. Listen, meditate, contemplate, and take walks. Prayer has a way of settling our spirit. If we are like a race horse out of the gate, we’ll never be able to hear the still small voice and we will miss all the good stuff.
TAKE A RISK Unlucky people rarely if ever take a risk whereas lucky people always look for new opportunities. Unlucky people believe they are doomed and will be absorbed into having bad things happen. They think, act and talk negatively. Yuck. Who needs that?
AVOID THE RUTS Stay away from the same-ol-same-ol. Experiment with life. Go beyond your boundaries for once. Everything new that you try is a new opportunity to become luckier. You have nothing to lose.
It’s all about organizing your thoughts and life and getting them in order and some sort of happiness and goodness will follow.
Really? Is that all that’s to it? What about the concept that all events are controlled and willed by God?
As stated in Jeremiah 1:5 “I knew you before you were knit in your mother’s womb. I knew all about you…” Evidently God has his hand in everything that happens to you, even your “luck.” You think? Or do you believe that you created it yourself?
Could another word for luck be “Blessing?” It might be. Consider this…”What a blessing, he won the biggest prize,” or maybe “What a blessing, he won the lottery!” Maybe even “Everyone got to choose a partner for the game and I was blessed that I got you.”
So the question is…do you want to be lucky or blessed? I opt for that latter as it has more lasting value.