The 2021-22 school year is off to a fun and busy start. After a year of unprecedented times due to the pandemic, our Owatonna High School Student Council has started to bring the school events back stronger than ever.
Over the summer we began to build up relationships within the council through a summer retreat. Our three day retreat consisted of an overnight camping event and venturing out to Sauk Rapids for the annual MASC/MAHS Forum. We were able to share ideas with other councils from Minnesota and create new friendships as well.
We had our first pep fest in 18 months on Sept. 2. It was a bit of a different feel as we had this pep fest outdoors on the football field, as opposed to in the gym. This was a very unique experience for not only us student council members, but also for all of the students and staff. Only half of the school had ever experienced a pep fest before. This was taken into consideration while planning this event. From the Council introductions to a student winning a TV prize, many people enjoyed having a pep fest again.
On Sept. 10 we held the back to school dance. It is always one of the most anticipated dances of the year. The dance was held at the “Fun Gardens” in the Steele County Free Fairgrounds. Many students loved coming with friends to dance and sing their hearts out on a beautiful Friday night.
The OHS Student Council has an “Adopt A Highway” segment on the south end of town. Over the past several years we have cleaned up our segment every fall and spring. We will be heading over with trash bags and gloves on Sept. 18 to pick up the highway.
Student Council is trying out a new fundraiser this year. On Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. we will be holding a mattress sale in the OHS gym. Brand name mattresses, pillows, massage chairs and more will be at the Owatonna High School. This fundraiser benefits the OHS Student Council and allows community members to save on new mattresses. Please visit www.ohssc.org for more information on this exciting event.
Homecoming is one of our biggest events during the school year. We are excited to announce that Homecoming is Oct. 4-9 and the theme will be "Game On." The week will be filled with many events, some of which are game show related to match the theme. We have planned a coronation pep fest for Friday, Oct. 1, during the school day, sand volleyball at Lava Burgers, an outdoor movie on the football field, dress up days and a family feud game night. The Homecoming Parade will be on Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m. Due to the construction downtown, the parade route has moved to begin at Park Street and Elm Avenue, travel north and ending at School Street and Elm. That night is the Homecoming football game at 7 p.m. against Rochester John Marshall. Oct. 9 is the official Homecoming dance. We hope the students, staff, and community members are as excited about this week as we are.
The council is very excited about this school year and is looking forward to planning more school wide events.