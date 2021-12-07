As I reflect on the last school years and the challenges we have faced, I couldn’t be more proud of our staff and their hard work, resiliency and “do whatever it takes attitude.” Our learning models, time in school, academic and social emotional needs have significantly varied due to the pandemic. Owatonna Public Schools is committed to fulfilling our vision to inspire a community of learners with equitable access to high quality, innovative learning opportunities ensuring all students are college, career and life ready.
Annually, we present a World’s Best Workforce Plan that aligns to current district initiatives and provides updates in curriculum, instruction, and goals around student achievement within the district. The World’s Best Workforce was presented to the public in an annual meeting on November 22. The meeting outlined the goals and progress from the 2020-21 school year and the goals for this school year (2021-22).
The World’s Best Workforce plan outlines the following five goals:
● All children are ready for school.
● All third-graders can read at grade level.
● All racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed.
● All students are ready for career and college.
● All students graduate from high school.
The district goal that all children are ready for school centers around preparing all students to be successful kindergarteners socially, emotionally and academically. Research has shown education begins long before a child reaches kindergarten. The district’s investment in our early learning program creates an environment of success for our early learners, closes the achievement gap, and prepares children for continued success.
The second goal area addresses students' reading proficiency. Our goal is to continue to increase the number of students who are reading at grade level by the end of third grade. Literacy is the cornerstone of all learning. Our goal is to ensure that students have a solid foundation of literacy skills to continue to expand their understanding of what they read, make meaning, and transfer that learning across all subject areas.
The third goal area focuses around closing the achievement gap. Three years ago, we qualified for an Achievement and Integration Grant and we focused these new resources on reducing the reading and math achievement gap for students. Closing gaps in achievement and ensuring all students are performing at high levels are critical to the social and emotional well-being of our students.
Our fourth goal area is to ensure all students are college and career ready. All students entering grade nine will have a career and college readiness plan. Increasing the access to college credit courses and advanced career and technical courses including mentorships and internships will ensure that students are college and career ready.
Lastly, we have a goal to increase our four-year graduation rate. We are committed to increasing academic support for students and enhancing opportunities and programming for credit attainment. The continued work around career pathways programming and course development will help students determine a path and choose classes that align with their strengths and interests.
It is through collaboration and unwavering commitment that we will continue to make progress toward our WBWF goals and realize our mission, “Inspiring Excellence. Every Learner, Every Day.”
The World’s Best Workforce presentation and annual report can be found on our website at www.isd761.org.