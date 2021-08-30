I’ve been getting numerous questions about garden vegetables not producing well this year.
There are a variety of issues — bushy vine crops, tomatoes that never seem to ripen, and dropped flowers. You can probably guess one of the culprits here — this year’s persistently hot conditions are causing many vegetables to not yield well.
If your plants look healthy, but you are not getting vegetables, there are a few things that could be happening here. You may be applying too much fertilizer. The brutal heat has made it tempting to baby our plants, but giving some vegetables too much nitrogen results in lush green plants, but no harvestable vegetables.
Alternatively, if you are still seeing flowers, but aren’t getting the tomatoes, peppers, beans or other fruits you are expecting, you may be experiencing dropped flowers. Flowers form, but then die and fall off the plant before becoming fruit. Flower drop can happen at temperatures ranging from 75 degrees Fahrenheit to 95 degrees Fahrenheit.
Another reason you might not be seeing fruit is that hot temperatures can change what type of flowers some vegetables produce. Vining vegetables like pumpkins, squash, melons, and cucumbers produce male and female flowers. Depending on the variety of the vine crops, hot temperatures can change how many male and female flowers are present. Typically, high temperatures (over 90 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and 70 degrees Fahrenheit at night) develop more male flowers than female flowers. This means that we may be seeing zucchini plants with prolific flowers and few fruit, because the flowers we are seeing are all male, thus do not produce the part of zucchini we like to eat.
Additionally, hot weather can cause decreased bee activity, causing reduced fruit set in crops that depend on pollinators. The ideal range for pollination for many species of bees is somewhere between 60 degrees and 90 degrees Fahrenheit, with hotter temperatures in this range promoting more pollination. Once it gets over 90 degrees Fahrenheit, however, many bees slow down and pollinate less. Pollination may take place, but is not sufficient, which can lead to deformed fruits.
Perhaps your problem is that you are seeing vegetables, but they just aren’t getting ripe. Poor pollination could be at play here. Just as poor pollination can result in misshapen fruits, it can also result in fruit that form and then quickly die.
Hot nights affect ripening, too. Tomato plants in our region are loaded with green fruit. Maybe grape tomato varieties are being harvested, but many slicing and beefsteak tomatoes seem to be holding onto green fruit that won’t turn red. The pigments that turn ripe tomatoes red aren’t produced above 85 degrees Fahrenheit. With cooler nights, tomatoes will again have some hours in their ideal ripening temperature range, allowing for tomatoes to fully ripen.
Unfortunately, there really isn’t much to be done but wait out the hot temperatures. Cool nights will solve many of these issues. Make notes on how your vegetable varieties are performing, and consider trying different, perhaps heat-tolerant, varieties in the future.