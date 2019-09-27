Domestic violence is an important topic to discuss. It has a tendency to not only affect the victim but also families, neighborhoods, and communities. In the past, domestic violence was not discussed; it was tucked away and hidden from others. It wasn’t until 1987 that the month of October would be designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Since then, domestic violence awareness has been spread throughout the United States.
However, there is one type of domestic violence that is still not thoroughly talked about: emotional abuse.
Emotional abuse is difficult to define and recognize. Emotional abuse is when the perpetrator says or does something to make their victim feel as if they are stupid, dumb, or worthless. There are different tactics an abuser will use with emotional abuse such as yelling/insulting, ignoring, putdowns, causing fear, isolation, bullying, manipulation and/or gaslighting. Gaslighting is very dangerous. An abuser makes the victim doubt what they have seen or heard, causing questioning of memory and perception.
Many victims of emotional abuse will say, “They’ve never actually hit me,” thinking their situation is not domestic violence. Over time the experience of emotional abuse is painful and is a tactic of control by playing on the victim’s emotions. Emotional abuse follows the typical “cycle of abuse” just like physical abuse. When the victim is attempting or getting ready to leave, the perpetrator will start being nice to keep that control. Then as tensions rise, the belittling, psychological mind play, and harmful words will start coming out until there is an explosion of an emotional abusive episode.
This is because emotional abuse will deteriorate the victim’s self-worth, independence, and personal value. The victim ultimately feels as if there is no way out of the abuse. Emotional abuse severely impacts a person’s mental health and some studies show it can even be more harmful than physical abuse. Like brain washing it systematically takes away from self-confidence, self-worth, and self-trust.
Overall, domestic violence is very damaging physically, mentally, emotionally, and financially to the victim. As a society, community, neighbor, or family member it is important to be aware of the effects domestic violence has on the victim. It is important to know there is help out there for victims of abuse and resources available to help victims attain independence and address their abuse. If you or someone you know is experiencing any type of abuse, please call (507) 451-1202 to speak to an advocate at the Crisis Resource Center. No one deserves to be the victim of abuse!