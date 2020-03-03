To the editor:

Little Theatre of Owatonna’s production of “The Odd Couple” was a good play, but…

It would have been better if a few words would have been eliminated, like “damn you,” “f-u” and other profanities.

I was assured when I bought the tickets that the play was appropriate for families, but why include language, even a small amount, that cheapens good entertainment? The cast did a wonderful job, and we had good seats, but I feel some language in such plays could be eliminated to make them 100% wholesome.

Eunice Meixner

Owatonna

