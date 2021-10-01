Last week, Republicans in the Legislature proposed a plan to provide meaningful bonuses to those who took the most risk to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our proposal includes $1200 in bonus pay for nurses, first responders, corrections officers, long-term care workers, and hospice providers.
There are no doubt additional categories of workers who sacrificed during the pandemic and are worthy of bonus pay. The issue is that we only have $250 million to work with. That’s why our plan prioritizes the workers who were at the “tip of the spear” in the battle against Covid: the healthcare workers who donned PPE and cared for Covid-positive patients. The first responders who doubled down on an already risky job when the work didn’t allow distancing or PPE. The hospice staff who were cared for Minnesotans when they were forced to be separated from their loved ones.
Minnesota owes a tremendous debt to the men and women who put their own well-being on the line to keep us safe and healthy throughout the pandemic. I am especially glad to report that corrections officers will receive bonus pay under our plan.
The largest correctional facility in Minnesota is located here in Faribault, and a number of officers shared their stories and challenges with me as they continued to show up to work, day in and day out. Their contributions and the risks they took are often forgotten, but they deserve our gratitude. Republicans are ready to come back right now to get this money in their pockets. We just need Gov. Walz and House Democrats to come to the table.
Veterans Tax Credit expiring soon
There is an important tax credit for veterans that will expire soon.
Members of the military who served in a combat zone in 2017 have until October 15 to take advantage of a refundable military tax credit for service in a combat zone. According to the Department of Revenue, more than 2,300 service members were eligible for this tax credit, but about 1,100 service members still have not claimed it.
To qualify for the credit, service members must have been a Minnesota resident during the time of service, served in a combat zone or qualified hazardous duty area during 2017, and received combat pay that is exempt from federal and Minnesota income tax.
For more information, visit the Department of Revenue website for military service members at https://www.revenue.state.mn.us/military-service-members, or contact my office and I will be happy to help.