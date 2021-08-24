With the Steele County Free Fair done for another year and having spent some part of five out of the six days there, I want to share some comments. I think the fair organizers did a great job again this year with the variety of food, attractions, vendors and community members displaying their talents. Even the weather was good except for the threat of storm Friday night and then rain as the fair wound down Sunday night.
I spent a majority of my time at the DFL booth in the Four Seasons building. I hope the Fair Board continues the use of the red, white and blue backing they used for the display booths. I thought it was a good addition. We had many people stop by our booth this year, and with the polarized politics in this country we had positive and negative comments, however the positive far outweighed the negative.
Most of the negative I experienced was focused on the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan, our southern border security and the continuing claims of widespread voter fraud in our 2020 election. I have no problem having a discussion with somebody who has a different opinion, but I cannot tolerate people walking by shouting obscenities or spewing out what they have heard on talk radio or watched online that is not based on fact or reality.
Here are what my responses were to the three topics mentioned above.
Afghanistan is called the “Graveyard of Empires” for a reason; read its history for yourselves. I believe the people of Afghanistan must be allowed to determine their own country’s fate and if a terrorist organization uses Afghanistan as a base our military must have a focused limited response.
I think this country needs common sense immigration reform and enforcement of secure borders. Several people stated we have open borders with millions of people just streaming into this country, which is not reality. I pointed out that past United States policies, mainly in Central America, has contributed to the current immigration crisis. The U.S. Census states 10,000 people reach the age of 65 ever day in this country. With the birth rate decreasing in this country, doesn’t it make sense we need to rely on immigrants to sustain the numbers needed in our workforce?
If people have been paying attention, claims of widespread voter fraud have consistently been disproved. The latest fiasco is frankspeech.com with Mike Lindell, the “pillow man,” and his failure of proving 2020 presidential election fraud with his own “Red Team” cyber experts stating there was no proof. The same voter fraud fiasco is currently continuing in Arizona with the support of that state's Republican leadership even though a Republican election official has stated, “the Ninja audit is an abomination that has so far eroded election confidence and defamed good people”.
Political discourse aside, going to the fair and just seeing the diversity of our own communities and the talent and potential displayed is energizing for me. I think we the voting public need to use the power of our vote to elect representation that works together and use our vote to remove representation that is more intent on their own self interests. What do you think?