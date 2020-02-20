To the editor:
Men and women across this nation often feel that democracy no longer works: “one more vote does not make a difference”; “one voice in a land of more than 300 million will not be heard.” Even if there is some truth to this at the national level, we must not abdicate our responsibility as citizens of this great nation to participate in the process of choosing our government. And the good news is that, at the local level, at the level of the Precinct Caucus, your voice will be heard, your opinions do matter, and your vote does count!
I encourage all citizens of Steele County – Democrat or Republican – to participate in the precinct caucuses on Feb. 25. In particular, as a member of the Steele County Republican Executive Committee, I invite all of those who agree with the principles of the Republican Party to join us at the Owatonna High School (6:30 pm) where we will:
• Elect officers from each precinct and township
• Elect delegates and alternates to the County Convention
• Discuss additions and changes to the State Party Platform
Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in America’s democratic process.
Stephen Nelson
Steele County Republican Executive Committee
Owatonna