To the editor:
I am appreciative of Congressman Jim Hagedorn's efforts in Washington, D.C., to help Minnesotans navigate the waves of uncertainty during the COVID-19 shutdown. Prior to the stay-at-home order, both the U.S. and the southern Minnesota economies were booming. As a result of that order, small businesses have been closing, patients were unable to receive proper medical treatment, and farmers were struggling even more than before.
Congress has worked hard to pass legislation to support small business loans, veterans' assistance relief, and agriculture disaster loans. Congressman Hagedorn supported the Paycheck Protection Program — a program designed to help people keep their paychecks, keep businesses open via temporary loans, provide funding for health clinics and coronavirus testing, and sustain ag producers and processors with loan advances.
We are slowly seeing Minnesota business owners able to welcome back their employees along with inviting consumers to enjoy their services and goods they work hard to deliver each and every day. I know Congressman Hagedorn will continue to be the voice of common sense and leadership we need to represent southern Minnesota as we adjust to the "new normal" in the weeks and months ahead.
Cheryl Couture
Owatonna