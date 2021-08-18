I want to take this opportunity to address some issues that have been brought before this board, and to be clear about our vision for this district and our 5,000 students.
A topic that has been raised here and elsewhere is whether we teach something called Critical Race Theory. There doesn’t seem to be a common definition of Critical Race Theory, and the term is being used by some to raise unfounded concerns in the community about a whole range of unrelated – and often baseless – allegations.
Critical Race Theory is just that — a theory developed in the 1970s by legal scholars, activists and lawyers. It also happens to be the name of an elective college course offered last year by Minnesota State University, Mankato at Owatonna High School. Approximately 20 students took the course and it was well received. However, due to MSU staffing shortages and shifts in their undergraduate program, Minnesota State University will not be offering it here next school year.
What we do know about next school year is that there are many things to look forward to, not the least of which is having all our students back in classrooms five days a week as we welcome 43 new teachers and 15 new staff to our schools.
We believe that our students’ greatest educational opportunities are in the classroom with caring and committed teachers and school staff. Some of our families have decided — for a variety of reasons — that they would rather enroll in our new comprehensive online school, Owatonna Online. This is an exciting venture for our district and is being offered thanks to the vision and hard work of staff who took the best of last year’s distance learning experience, and created this new online learning opportunity.
We are also excited about the continued progress of our new Owatonna High School. Thanks to our community’s generous support nearly two years ago, we are on schedule and on budget with the construction of this 21st century school. The visionary design of this school, developed through broad staff and community participation, will serve Owatonna students for generations to come.
We are also helping students connect the dots between their current interests and educational strengths through our expanding Career Pathways program. This partnership with local businesses helps align students’ interests and curriculum to possible careers following their graduation.
A core principle of our district leadership is that “no significant learning will take place until a relationship has been established.”
All students need to know that they are valued, listened to and have a safe, supportive place in our schools before they can learn. Our commitment to equity revolves around meeting those student needs, striving to provide every learner what they need to be successful. To paraphrase our mission statement, our singular focus is inspiring excellence in every learner, every day.