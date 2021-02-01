Winter is the perfect time of year to start deciding what you’d like to plant in your yard for the upcoming growing season. And you should consider planting flowers!
Our pollinator insects are faced with a shortage of flowers (their main food source) on our landscape. This is due in large part to habitat loss. In addition to limited food and habitat sources, pollinators are at risk of being exposed to diseases, parasites, and pesticides. These combined threats contribute to pollinator decline, an issue that affects all of us. So, anything we can do to add flowering plants to the landscape helps pollinators by helping make sure they are at least properly fed.
The insects aren’t the only ones that benefit from increased flowering habitat; anything that helps them can ultimately help us. Approximately 75% of flowering plants benefit from or rely on pollination facilitated by pollinator insects or other critters. That means we humans benefit too, because without these pollinators, we could lose some of the foods many of us love. This includes various nuts, fruits, and vegetables. Luckily, there are easy considerations we can make to incorporate pollinator food and habitat onto our properties.
Generally speaking, pollinators need pollen for their protein source and nectar for their carbohydrate source. Adding plants which have both of these resources helps pollinators get the nutrients they need. To provide pollen and nectar, plants should be a “single” rather than “double” flower variety, which just means that the pollen-producing parts of the flower are present.
Additionally, studies have shown that native pollinator insects often prefer native plants, which is one of the reasons why planting native plants whenever possible is recommended. There are non-native plants and various cultivars which are attractive to pollinators, too, and these can certainly be incorporated into your pollinator habitat. There is, however, an advantage to using native plants because they tend to give more accurate cues to the pollinators about what time of year it is, prompting them to behave normally in accordance with the season. For example, the death of native milkweed helps signal that it is time for monarchs to migrate south for the winter.
Another important factor to keep in mind while selecting the plants you’d like to establish for pollinators is diversity. Try to incorporate flowers of various sizes, shapes, and colors. To ensure that you’re providing flowering food for pollinators throughout the year, consider planting a mix of species so that some flowers bloom in the spring, some throughout the summer, and then some in the fall.
There are many varieties of plants you can incorporate and there are several strategies you can use to plant pollinator-friendly areas on your property. You can plant a bee lawn, a pollinator garden, or a native prairie-type planting. Even flowering trees or shrubs can be good flowering resources. The University of Minnesota Bee Lab has created an extensive list of Minnesota-appropriate plants which are particularly attractive to bees, which is available at z.umn.edu/MNbee_flowers.