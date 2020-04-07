These are unprecedented times — not just for our schools, but for our businesses, our families and our community’s way of life. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in social distancing, Stay at Home orders and new rules for how we go about our daily lives. Treating each other with compassion and patience is important as we navigate this new reality.
In mid-March, Governor Tim Walz closed Minnesota schools for two weeks. All school districts were told to use that time to prepare for a prolonged closure of schools — by finding ways to provide education via “distance learning,” while also ensuring all Owatonna children could access a free breakfast and lunch each day, and providing child care for emergency and health care workers.
Our schools and our staff rose to the occasion, working long and hard during those two weeks to do what was asked. When the Governor announced last week that schools would remain closed through at least April, we were ready. Distance learning officially began statewide on March 30, students are still being fed by our schools, and emergency and health care workers have access to quality child care.
A few highlights of how the amazing and hard-working Owatonna Public Schools staff have answered the Governor’s call for transforming our educational system to respond to the pandemic and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19:
● Distance learning plans have been developed for all students — grades pre-kindergarten through 12. These plans include online and other learning activities, contact with teachers and much more. For many of our students, distance learning may mean some level of virtual connection with their teachers. By the time you read this column, our students and staff will already have several days of distance learning under their belts through this new model. Our district website (owatonna.k12.mn.us) has links to the distance learning instructions and all our COVID-19 information.
● Chromebooks were distributed to all students/families in grades K-12 who needed one for distance learning. However, it is important to know that all distance learning does not require a computer, internet or other digital connections. Our team has prepared a great plan for all students to remain engaged in school work regardless of their internet access.
● Free lunches and breakfasts are available for pick-up for all children ages 1-18 at various places throughout the district. There are three drive-up locations open five days a week, and 11 bus drop spots with delivery on Mondays and Thursdays thanks to our continued partnership with Owatonna Bus Company. A map with locations and hours is on our website.
● Free child care is being provided at McKinley Elementary for parents who are healthcare and emergency workers. Health precautions are in place, social distancing is being used and time for distance learning is included. Parents should call 507-444-7900 with questions about eligibility or registration for child care.
● Custodial and maintenance staff have been going over and above to make sure our buildings are cleaned and sanitized, ready for when students and staff eventually return.
As a school district, we remain true to our mission and put relationships with students as our priority. Our educators care deeply for our students and more than anything want to remain connected in some way. They also want to support parents as every child’s first teacher. Learning comes in all shapes and sizes. Perhaps the increased time most families are experiencing together can be used to have children help with other kinds of learning and life lessons — such as learning how to cook, wash clothes, housecleaning, yard work etc.
As we all navigate these strange times, let’s try to be patient. Everyone is doing the best they can. There will likely be hiccups along the way. Our school staff are being stretched to do things in new ways and in new environments. Our parents are being asked to juggle at-home work while they manage their children’s new educational responsibilities. Our students are learning in new ways and with new systems. Our businesses are being stretched financially, with many being closed or laying people off due to reduced business.
In the words of Dr. Brad Johnson, an educational leadership speaker, “Relationships before rigor. Grace before grades. Patience before programs. Love before lessons.” We are #OwatonnaProud, and we are all in this together.