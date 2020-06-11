The story of the recent murder of a handcuffed citizen (George Floyd) at the hands of police officers whose charter is “to serve and protect” has been reverberating in the media echo chambers in which our our stories unfold. In one chamber the language is dominated by social justice language with terms like equity, racism and similar concepts embedded in every story. Everything from obvious disparities in wealth to less obvious COVID-19 connections are trotted out to stir the pot and create a stronger sense of outrage within the room. The clear intent is to increase the outrage in an effort to lead people to engage. And outraged and engaged people make for change. At least this narrative fits with their world view of how to make change.
Meanwhile, in the other echo chamber I read strong backlash against the police, but the blaming is more likely to point to the political leadership that has failed time and time again to actually do the right thing, with some of the co-factors identified in that failure including the powerful police unions that seem to be barriers to change and the political monocultures in most of our cities. Needless to say — this narrative fits with their world view.
Both of these echo chambers exist in part because there is more money to be made creating the us vs them narratives than the “we’re in this together” narratives. So both echo chambers play heavily in continuing our separation by using our natural desire to hear stories that confirm our beliefs — a form of delusion called confirmation bias.
But there are third party chambers too — and the best of these are not just tiny chambers with loud echoes of our political divisions, but rather are symphony halls with a full range of voices. They represent true diversity, building upon a strong culture of actually seeking to understand each other and to listen to each other, to walk with each other in our shared journey. Together these more self-aware alliances can agree to solutions that are both effective (actually making changes that are evidence-based) and enduring (able to survive the next wave at the ballot box). But these conversations must occur in a non-blaming and non-shaming environment — and creating that environment is a feat in and of itself. Although many try — they almost invariably end up using the language and framing of one of the two political parties — and thereby rapidly become just another biased and closed-minded echo chamber.
There are these exceptions — and one promising young organization — Braver Angels — brings us together in respectful conversations. Using a variety of workshops (Red/Blue, Skills, and Depolarizing Within), Braver Angels works to create a politically engaged community that is more about the ability to have conversations than about driving solutions. Organizations like Braver Angels may be the best hope we have of bringing understanding and civility back into our discussions as they, like any good family counselor, are not about winning and losing, they are about creating communities that can get along at the Thanksgiving dinner table (anyone who has ever suffered the crusty old uncle at one of these dinners can appreciate this favorite Braver Angels metaphor).
Civilization is a fine veneer that covers many of our sins. Our political echo chambers rip and tear at that veneer — and our existing and long-suffering social organizations are often unable to resist the sorts of polarizing language that is characteristic of in-group discussions. Being civilized takes work — and we forget to do that work at our peril.