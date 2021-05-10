When I started my career as a pharmacist, I had the pleasure of working in a small rural community. The people that lived there were knowledgeable about home remedies and would often tell me that the home remedies worked better than medications and were cheaper.
The apple cider vinegar (ACV) subject came up during these conversations, and the reported list of benefits was extensive. I must admit that I skeptical that the claims were valid.
There are many kinds of vinegar such as white, balsamic, wine, and rice, to name a few. The best vinegar for health is apple cider vinegar with “mother.” Mother is the dark residue that floats in the ACV. It has bacteria and enzymes that give the ACV health benefits. I found an extensive list of over 100 benefits attributed to ACV. ACV can be applied, used as a soak, or taken by mouth.
Like almost all home remedies, few scientific studies report the effectiveness of treating a condition with ACV. I found about five ailments with confirmation by science. ACV can lower blood glucose after a meal. A study in 2005 showed that having a meal with ACV did result in significant reductions in blood glucose levels compared to those who did not have the vinegar. This study also commented on satiety. Those who used the ACV were not experiencing hunger as frequently as those who did not have the vinegar. Hunger reduction is a beneficial effect that is useful when trying to lose weight. Proponents of ACV have often reported that ACV is helpful for weight loss, especially for those doing a ketogenic diet, because of ACV’s assistance with fat burning.
A study done on rats about 20 years ago showed blood pressure reduction in the rats given vinegar. The study attributed the blood pressure effect to a decrease in renin. Renin is also present in humans, and acetic acid would affect humans as in rats. People with high blood pressure can take drugs to reduce renin.
Fatty liver disease is an increasingly common condition that is related to diet, exercise, and aging. A study tested acetic acid. The results showed that while taking vinegar, body fat and hepatic lipids were reduced.
Another somewhat unexpected benefit of ACV is relief from heartburn. One master’s thesis compared ACV with an antacid. The ACV did reduce the heartburn quite well, but the sample size was small. This paper demonstrated the need for a more extensive scientific study on ACV.
If you should decide to try ACV or currently use it, here are a few suggestions that may improve results:
1. Buy a reputable brand with “mother” (Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar is a commonly used product).
2. Always shake the bottle before using.
3. Use at least 15 milliliters (one tablespoon) each day. You could divide this up into a teaspoon and take it before each meal. I recommend diluting this with an ounce or two of water.
4. If you want to use an oil and vinegar dressing, use coconut oil, olive oil, or avocado oil as the base oil. Use on salads, any vegetable, or any meat.
5. ACV mixed as a “ketoade” acts as a hunger suppressor for a keto diet, and it will also help avoid “keto flu.” The ketoade is a combination of ACV, a salt substitute for potassium, sea salt and lemon juice. Recipes are available on the internet.
I suggest consulting with your doctor or pharmacist to make sure the vinegar will not affect your medications.