Unlike many youngsters who recall their school days, I didn’t walk miles and miles uphill in both directions to get to school.
Our family home was next door to Roosevelt Elementary School, so my walk was less than a block and the Owatonna Junior High and High School was maybe six blocks away but one of those blocks was long.
The neighborhood school was the way of life in Steele County for decades. And for some children, the neighborhood was a country school. The country school was the community; the teachers were usually young women who taught in one room schools with eight grades while also being responsible for keeping the building warm and a long list of duties that could rattle today’s educators.
The Steele County Historical Society opened an exhibit in February to take us back to those days, whether we are young enough to remember them or too young to even imagine such things.
The exhibit is titled: “Country Schools: The Beating Heart of the Rural Community.” It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. And lucky us, after the coronavirus shutdown, the Society was able to reopen.
The committee spent countless hours researching and helping to stage the exhibit. Members of the committee included Ginny Thompson, Joanie Mosher, Dianne Lawson, Berniece Schroht, Barb Kasper, Jim Soukup, Larry Otto, Joe Falteysek, Noah Moore, Vincent Keserich and Dan Moeckly.
I have no doubt that the research was greatly aided by a unique book, “ The Rural Schools of Yesteryear” published on June 26, 1979. It was written on a volunteer basis by 132 rural teachers from Steele County who told their stories. It was typed by Hazel Kubat. The book committee consisted of Elfrieda Kriesel and Beatrice Natzel, co-chairs, along with Emma Larson, Louise Rogtke, Ann Barker, Freda Bredlow and Marian Paulson.
There used to be annual (or maybe more often) rural school teachers reunions. My mom, Alice Skalicky Mittelstadt, always went to the reunions and looked forward to seeing her fellow teachers and normal school classmates, most of whom had been her high school classmates. It is absolutely brilliant that these former rural school teachers wrote and published this book or the history would have been lost forever. It is also brilliant that our Historical Society staged this exhibit.
My mom was a rural school teacher for seven years. She taught in three different districts, I believe, after attending normal school at Roosevelt. The program was for one year with two weeks of practice teaching. We used to kid her about going to abnormal school. After she and my dad were married, her school teaching days were over. I’m sorry that I don’t really know why.
She used to tell us stories about needing to study ahead in complex math to stay ahead of her pupils. Her former pupils came to her funeral and told me stories about my mom, the mice and the Christmas pageants.
Her story is in the collection of recollections. I reread it, along with the other 131 stories. And dear readers three, I now know for sure how much I have taken after my mother. Here’s the story:
“In one building I had such an old stove that when you shook the ashes down, the grates more likely than not fell into the ash pan. That can happen to you about so many times before you get upset about it,” wrote Alice.
“Monday morning the building was extra cold from the weekend since there had been no heat since Friday night. I shake the grate and in they fell. I slammed the door of the stove, slammed the door of the school and walked a quarter mile or more to the school board man’s house, rapped on the door, asked for the man and was told he was in the barn milking…went to the barn, told the tale and added “if you don’t come and fix that darn stove, I’m going home.” He put the grates in and within a week we had a new Waterbury heater.”
The only thing that surprises me about the telling of my mom the teacher’s story is that she said “darn” and not something else.