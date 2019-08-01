Has it ever occurred to you that we live in heaven on Earth? Jim Lovell, the NASA astronaut and retired U.S. Naval Captain made several historic space flights orbiting the moon and commanding the harrowing Apollo 13 mission (“Houston, we have a problem”). He spent 700 hours in space. Of his rare view looking down at our earthly home from 240,000 miles away, he said this:
“The vast loneliness here on the moon is awe inspiring and it makes you realize just what you have back on the Earth. The Earth from here is a grand oasis in the vastness of space. You go to heaven when you're born. Just think of what you have here. You've got a planet body with the proper mass to have the gravity that contains water and an atmosphere, the essentials for life; you're in orbit around a star or sun at just the proper distance not too far out to be too cold or too close in to be too hot. just the proper distance to absorb the sun’s energy which is what evolved life on earth.”
While other planets in Earth's solar system are either scorching hot or bitterly cold, Earth's surface has relatively mild, stable temperatures because of its atmosphere, the thin layer of gases that cloak and protect the planet. That is what makes this oasis, this cradle of life as we know it, a rare and precious gift — Heaven on Earth.
Two of my favorite places on this earth are Yosemite National Park, with its cathedral of incredibly high rock formations and redwood and sequoia trees, lush green valleys and wildflowers, and clear, crisp rivers and streams; and any ocean beach, especially if it has large sand dunes. So, I always thought my future would be in the Pacific Northwest where I could retire with the ocean before me and a forest behind me. Alas! Climate change has scorched that plan!
Side note here: in case you’re wondering , the term “Climate change” reflects the fact that carbon pollution (the increase of carbon dioxide released from human activity) does more than just warm our planet, melt icebergs and permafrost, and raise sea levels - it’s also changing rain and snow patterns and increasing the risk of intense storms, flooding, droughts and fires.
Sadly, multiple sources say that the single biggest factor in choosing a place to live in 2050 and later, is distance from an ocean. Needless to say, we’re re-thinking our retirement plans. Apparently, the ideal areas are away from the coast but near lakes. It’s also crucial that the city you live in has strategic plans for addressing climate change and keeping its infrastructure in optimum working order. It’s like they’re describing Minnesota! I do love it here … and a walk through Owatonna’s many park trails is lovely.
In all my research about the safest places to retire, the Midwest is looking pretty darn good. I’m not a fan of flooding and tornadoes, but they beat droughts, fires, landslides and tsunamis. Earthquakes I can handle, I’m from California! But we still have to be on our toes. In the Midwest, it’s projected that extreme heat, heavy downpours and flooding will affect infrastructure, health, agriculture, forestry, transportation, air and water quality, and more. I think most of us, especially our famers here in Steele County, can attest to that!
I know that it seems daunting to tackle something as big as global climate change, but we have to ask…is there anything we can do to restore our heaven on Earth? Simply put, Yes! The simplest solutions to stop and even reverse climate change are to: end deforestation, restore degraded forests (restoring forests alone would add 80 million jobs, bring 1 billion people out of poverty and add $2.3 trillion in productive growth), trade fossil fuels for renewables like solar, wind and hydropower, and shift our nation’s agricultural systems to regenerative agriculture that actually absorbs carbon into the soil instead of releasing it into the atmosphere.
Why should we make those changes? Because the biggest contributors to climate change are deforestation, fossil fuel mining and extraction, and large-scale agriculture. As forests are cut down, fossil fuels are mined or extracted, and soil is razed and tilled for large scale agriculture, literally billions of acres of land are disturbed, releasing massive amounts of carbon dioxide from where it was once safely stored, thus endangering our protective atmosphere. The good news is that the shifts we make in these industries will also catapult us into a new economy with greater opportunities for ourselves and for our children and grandchildren who we will (hopefully) pass this heavenly oasis onto.
As musician Jennifer Berezan poetically puts it “We have a beautiful mother, her hills are buffaloes, her buffaloes hills, her oceans are wombs, her wombs oceans, her teeth are white stones, the summer grasses her plentiful hair, her green lap immense, her brown embrace eternal, her blue body everything we know.”
Our Mother Earth provides for us — but for her and for ourselves and our future generations of children and grandchildren, we have to start treating this oasis with the love, respect and reverence she deserves. If we don’t realize that when we’re born we go to heaven, well, Houston, we have a problem.