This is response to recently published column and others by Mr. Phil Heim from Medford.
Readers know Phil and I seldom agree. His history of political parties is accurate up to a point. He ends his summary of the Democratic party as changing a bit since FDR's new deal into a more social/liberal party. I agree and would also say the Republican party has also moved in that direction. I believe that has come about because both parties have been attempting to "buy votes " by promising various benefits, paid for with future taxpayer dollars. Neither party is even close to my parents' and grandparents' party.
One thing that should concern us all is the attack on free speech and opinion. Although they are privately owned and therefore have the ability to censor ideas and opinion, the big tech media sources have become extremely powerful in influencing people's thoughts which are carrying into our elections.
Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are extremely influential and very biased in what they allow on their sites. If you expressed any thoughts that our past election was stolen or that the so called pandemic was a fraud, you were immediately labeled as spreading false news.
I consider myself an old line conservative and strong believer in our Constitution and I find this extremely dangerous. I've listened to many politicians and individuals on the left state that anyone that voted for Trump should somehow be punished. Being sent to some sort of re-education facility being one of the lesser solutions.
Another thing that should concern today's Democrats is who backed their candidates in past elections. My grandfather considered himself an FDR Democrat. The party was for the little guy and against big business and multi-millionaires. This is no longer the case in my opinion. Multi-billionaires of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Amazon, Walmart, Target and others backed liberal candidates. These were also the ones that benefited from state governors locking down Main Street America.
Now that "The New Green Deal" is being implemented, who is paying for higher energy? Add in Wall Street and owners of the huge hedge funds and you no longer have a party for the little guy.
So besides being gaslighted 24/7/365 on how terrible Trump was and how 2.6 million Americans were gonna die from COVID-19, just how do you convince people that you're for the little guy?
Well, you use the same ruse that's worked for years. You promise to tax the rich and give to the poor. You convince them that the Republican party is for the rich.
This may be true with many of the crony capitalists that are in today's party, but I can assure you that this isn't true with us that believe in a free enterprise system to restore the American dream. We backed Trump not only because he campaigned on this premise, but carried through with returning jobs to America and giving minority workers the highest employment in recent times. Maybe, just maybe, we conservatives are really the ones looking out for the little guy.
One last thing, what is with liberals attacking Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss, "Little House on the Prairie" and anything with a Black or white label? Come on man, grow up.