Salt. Seemingly insignificant, hardly visible, yet essential to our bodies and lives.
Salt. It is not the first thing on our minds when we get up in the morning. I don’t think we think much about it the rest of the day. It occurs naturally in our world. It is deep inside the earth. It stretches across the globe in our oceans. It is even found in space.
More than just being found everywhere. It is vital to our lives. We need it. Our bodies can’t survive without it. Our muscles and nerves need it to function. Salt has healing properties. It is a preservative. And everyone has some shaker on their table that they use to enhance their foods flavor.
Salt has value. Especially in ancient times. Salt was so highly valued that it was used as currency. Our English word salary comes from the Latin word salarium which referred to the payments made to a Roman solider with salt.
Salt was even a sign of friendship in ancient times. It represented hospitality that cemented friendship. There is an Arabic saying which translates to, “there is salt between us.” It indicates that the relationship is good and will never go bad over time.
Salt — such a seemingly little thing. A simple little compound of sodium and chloride. And when you begin to think about it, perhaps we underestimate its influence in our lives and in our world.
Jesus tells us that we are salt. (Matthew 5:13) This is certainly a strange thing to call someone! I’ve heard people referred to as being salty… but I didn’t think it was meant as a compliment! Yet Jesus tells us that we are salt. How are we salt? Well….I suppose it only takes a little salt to season a big pot of beans, and it only takes a little salt to flavor a friendship, a family, a community, a workplace. However, salt is no good if it never leaves the salt shaker, it is only a decoration to the kitchen table. The same is with our lives. Being salty people means that we have the opportunity to enhance one another’s lives.
Think of those people that have shaped your life, who have made the biggest impact on your life. It is the people that have been invested in your life, who have enhanced your life with their interest in you, with their time with you. There is influence in these relationships, not because of positions of power or authority, rather this influence is based on relationship. Influence happens in the ways that live together, care for one another, and show up for on another.
Jesus tells us that we ARE salt. Not we will become salt. Or we should become salt. We are presently salt. Like salt, our lives have value and are vital to all around us. They enhance, they heal, they preserve. They seek friendships with people that are good and don’t go bad over time.
I was with a gentlemen in the hospital one day. This man was sick, very sick. And the physical healing that comes from doctors and prescriptions was probably not going to happen. He told me that he received a visit from a couple earlier that day. He said that he considers this couple family.
I asked how they met. He said, “We met at church. Over coffee hour.” That Arabic saying applies. “There is salt between these friends.” This relationship was not going change the fact that the man’s body was sick and failing. But it was medicine. Not the kind that comes from a prescription pad, or an IV drip. It was the kind of medicine that strengthens the spirit, it enhances the quality of life. This man knew that he is loved and valued, by his family and friends, and by a God that brings them together. And this moment in the hospital is not an isolated sprinkling of salt. I believe that Owatonna is a very salty place. God’s work is being done through each and everyone of you.
The world is tough. It is easy to wish that God would bind broken relationships; that God would prevent sickness; that God would end poverty; that God would provide clean water for everyone. But that is why God tells us, we are salt. God has planted amazing grace in our souls, and we get to live out of this grace to care for each other. Dear people embrace you saltiness and keep influencing this community with love.