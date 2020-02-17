I followed closely last month as former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page and Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari proposed changing the Minnesota Constitution to include a better opportunity for all students to receive a quality education. They want to change the wording that currently talks about “a uniform system of education” to “quality education that prepares students.”
At first glance, this sounds like an obvious no-brainer. But then you start to look at the wording as it is right now. We don’t have a uniform system of education in this state, not truly. Sure, there are standards in place that we’re all supposed to teach, but there is nothing coming close to equality among all schools in this state, and it starts with money. The current system is broken, relying too much on property values to determine how much money each school gets per student. Larger communities with higher property values gain more revenue for their schools, and there are many rural districts that feel they are behind the eight ball because of that.
Thus, we aren’t even meeting the current clause, much less improving it. Let’s look at the idea of a quality education that prepares students. Prepares them for what? 4-year college? 2-year college? The military? The work force? Most schools have something in their current plans about preparing students for whatever life choices they make as far as education and employment, and schools should do that. We need to help students along the path that will best suit them and their intentions.
The bigger issue involves the word “quality.” This could get sticky if it was ever changed. How do you define quality? Think about going out to eat. What is a quality restaurant to you? For some people, Applebee’s might be considered a quality restaurant, a place to enjoy good food. Others might look down on that and think Applebee’s is not fancy enough to be considered quality. Can you see the issue that comes about using that word?
I believe that I and most other teachers provide the tools for a quality education. Even if budgets are tight, teachers find a way to develop curriculum to lead students toward a set goal. But I can give a hammer, some nails, and some boards to someone and it doesn’t mean they can build anything with it. You can have the tools, but you also need the support in using them.
My class sizes this year average in the low 20s, with my largest group being 24. That’s pretty good for 7th and 8th grade classrooms. In a recent class, I was teaching about correct comma use, which can be very hard for many people. One of the areas we focused on was use of commas in a list. The students had an online exercise to complete, and I spent most of the class walking around, helping students with questions. I couldn’t get to every student immediately, and some left with some work to complete before the quiz on that topic the next day.
Most of those who still had work to do didn’t finish it. So let’s review. I had a lesson on a topic, a good resource on which to practice, and help from me to understand any further questions. When they left my classroom, the only thing that disappeared was the help from me, though I had worked with every kid that hadn’t yet finished. I’m also available through email for most of each evening.
This is where the other aspect of education needs to factor in - parents. Education needs parents to be involved to help students succeed. Many parents are very involved: they make sure their children complete work, and some even volunteer for different activities. In our technology-driven world today, it’s never been easier for parents to keep up with school, as compared to my parents, who might not know anything until they arrived at parent-teacher conferences. For my classroom, parents can see assignments in full detail and when they are due on our Schoology platform and also get notifications when assignments are late through our JMC grading system.
And this is why I oppose this change to the Constitution. Quality education can be provided, but if parents don’t play their role in helping their children succeed, it’s all for naught. Parents have a responsibility to help guide their children, but too often in today’s society, schools are expected to provide parenting as well as an education.
When I visit with parents about their role, I sometimes hear, “I’m too busy to keep up with all that,” or, “I don’t check my email every day.” Yes, people lead hectic lives and sometimes have more than one job to make ends meet, but your child’s success needs to be a priority. It’s a rare night that I’m not off at some activity, but if my children were having difficulties in school, I’d find the time to help. If they weren’t getting their work done, I’d make sure that changed, even if it meant taking away everything the kids hold dear, starting with their phones.
When you know there is a problem, work completion for example, we need three elements to solve it: teacher, student, and parent. It’s too easy for any of those three to pass the buck if they know one isn’t present. Quality education counts on that triangle of success.
Should every child receive a quality education? Of course. Can you mandate it in some legal way? That’s a slippery slope, and one that shouldn’t be trod until we can hold teachers, students, and parents accountable in equal ways.
Word of the Month: This month’s word is jactancy, which means boasting, as in, “The school’s jactancy that they were the best at providing a good education was met with guffaws.” Impress your friends and confuse your enemies!