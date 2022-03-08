One of the lessons learned in the past could of years is how much of our lives are out of our control. I find the Serenity Prayer to be such a meaningful prayer: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” Becoming a parent can slap you in the face with how little we control in our lives. A high functioning adult can be brought to their knees by a toddler who refuses to stay in bed or eat or use the potty chair.
And then there are all the parenting moments that no parent anticipates. We experienced one of these in my family many years ago. My six siblings and I chose names from a hat before Christmas, so we only needed to buy one gift which was ideal given our limited financial resources. One year, at the end of the gift giving, there were a couple of extra gifts. These were gifts for me and my younger sister from our younger brothers who were probably around six and eight. We opened the poorly wrapped gifts to find junk jewelry, the kind one finds in a fishpond, bracelets formed from plastic pieces connected by an elastic band and rings with large purple and aquamarine jewels that clearly did not come from a mine, or anywhere else in the environment.
What followed was awkward silence. My sister and I tried to express our gratitude but failed pitifully. We were 10 and 12. These presents were appropriate for preschoolers. But we were raised with the mantra of “it is the thought that counts,” and to express appreciation, regardless of how lame the gift. My brothers beamed with pride at the incredible treasures they bestowed on their sisters. I was preoccupied with faking excitement so didn’t notice my mother. Later, she reported that upon seeing the gifts, she was perplexed, which turned into concern. We lived 13 miles from town. If my brothers were going to shop, mom would have accompanied them. She searched her mind for how the boys would have come into possession of these trinkets. Also puzzling was why my brothers gave a gift to my youngest sister at all. She was their archnemesis for many, many years.
What followed was an interrogation of legend. Mom and dad took the boys into their bedroom to question them about where they obtained the merchandise. “We bought them,” the boys said with gusto. “When, where and how did you buy them?” Mom asked. My little brothers had no money and wouldn’t even know where to purchase such things. The boys, recognizing their error, quickly changed their story, the fatal flaw of so many inexperienced criminals. “Umm, we actually found them.” This didn’t fly either. These amateur liars were the sixth and seventh children of my parents who were professionals at fact finding. My youngest brother now claims that he and his partner in crime were waterboarded, placed on the rack, and withheld nutrition for days. I am confident this didn’t happen, not that they didn’t deserve it. Pawning off such tasteless gaudy jewelry. Likely my parents separated the brothers, and the younger brother easily cracked under the pressure.
Although we lived 13 miles from town, our farm was located a mile from the village of Padua. in 1978, the community consisted of a couple of residents, our church, and the church hall. The church hall was the scene of the crime. My brothers rode their bikes to Padua, scrounged around the hall, stole the goods and fenced them as gifts to their sisters. When exactly the boys rode their bikes with no supervision or awareness of my parents was anyone’s guess.
Horrified, my parents pondered an appropriate discipline. On the one hand, the boys did have some good intention, although giving stolen goods to commemorate the birth of our Lord and Savior feels quite sacrilegious. On the other hand, this kind of blatant theft from a charitable institution and our house of worship could not go unpunished.
As mothers often do, my mom felt terrible guilt for not taking them shopping. Many a mother has taken on the blame for their children’s errant behavior. She also envisioned that this was the start of a life of crime and would eventually be visiting her young sons in prison. Many a mother feeling no sense of control over their children’s behavior, worries, frets and loses sleep, fearing the absolute worst outcome
What followed was a consequence of great shame. My father called up our priest at St. Anthony’s of Padua church and scheduled an appointment. Dad brought the boys the day after Christmas and had the boys report what they did. Today people take videos of everything, including the most mundane things like brushing their teeth. Man, I wish I had a video of this confession.
I imagine that my brothers hemmed and hawed and beat around the bush. My father, a virtuous, honest man, asked Father Santo, “Will you be contacting law enforcement?” “Do you want to press charges against these two lads?” “Do you think the boys will spend one or two years in jail?” Dad, remaining stoic, was all about the lesson, the lesson of absolute terror. Although he might not control what his kids did, they would forever remember that, if needed, he would leave them out to dry. Later, dad reported that Father Santo barely kept a straight face. When he started to crack, my dad reminded him of the commandments his children had broken.
This is just one example of parents’ lack of control over their children’s impulsive, shameful, illogical behavior. A prudent parent knows when they have control and when they don’t. I learned early on that I couldn’t control when my children went to sleep, but I could control when they went to bed, and most importantly, when they woke up. There is nothing more gratifying than waking up a child who stayed up way to late with the sounds of vacuuming and a most cheerful, “good morning!”
The wisdom of parenting is a hard-earned gift.