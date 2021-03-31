To the editor:
Piper House – Please do not let the new owner destroy one of the last historical places in Medford and Steele County. This New England-style structure is the only one of its kind in the state of Minnesota. It is on the National Historic Registry.
Daniel S. Piper, a rich lumberman from New Hampshire, came here with his family; saw the beautiful valley nestled in the hills of forests and rich farmland and decided to build his estate here. He brought his own Yankee builders and train cars of hand-selected building materials that parked just east of the building site. All completed in 1878. Visitors came from miles round to see and admire the property.
Mr. Piper helped many businesses and local farmers with loans. Later the estate donated to the Girls Scouts of America land and through the 1990’s was an active summer camp known as Piper Hill.
We, the Medford Area Historical League (MAHL) have had numerous meetings and visited with many local, regional and state entities to save this property even when privately owned:
1974 – Owners Richard and Joanne Cain applied and were granted the National Registry designation
2014 – Richard Cain explores with MAHL possibility of investing in the property while maintaining residency
2015 – Exploration with all parties as to costs in stabilizing the barn
2016 – With the Steele County Historical Society, wrote a grant to the State Historical Society for an engineering study of residence dimensions and overall structural integrity. Grant awarded. Entities working with Tekton Engineers, Northfield
2017 – Paperwork signed. Richard suddenly passes away. Heirs want to empty property before engineer work. Late that year, offered $100,000 cash for property on our behalf, but turned down
2018 – Engineering study completed and paperwork filed with State Historical Society
2019 – Property listed and sold to an individual with vision of repairing and making a designation event site
2020 - League and new owner plan an open house, possible fundraiser for May. COVID hits and all public plans cancelled. Financial challenges cause owner to list property once again
2021 – Purchased by Brad Price with plans for additional storage units and demolishing the residence
We have spoken to two other parties who both were preparing offers for this property with vision of barn stabilization, residence repair and occupancy and having the grounds returned to early century appearance. MAHL feel that we have plenty of Medford area talent that would be willing to work with owners that have a plan and vision for this historic property. Will we have the opportunity?
Rita Tuttle Yeada, MAHL Vice Chair
Barb Kasper, MAHL Secretary/Treasurer