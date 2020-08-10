My wife and I decided to take a tour of the west for a vacation this summer. We started by heading for Rapid City, South Dakota. Then we went to Cody, Wyoming; Red Lodge, Montana, and eventually Glacier National Park. From there, we went to Moab, Utah, and visited Arches and Canyon Land national parks. We returned to Minnesota via Colorado, Nebraska and Iowa. We drove over 4,200 miles in total.
It’s a good idea to leave Minnesota once in a while. Minnesota has many things to offer, but we don’t always appreciate what we have here until we see how things are in other places. I did notice one particular thing that is very prevalent in the western states, especially Colorado. They love traffic circles, which are also known as roundabouts. There is an urban legend that the proliferation of roundabouts is the cause of the increase in tornados. Cyclones spin counterclockwise, and the traffic pattern in a roundabout is also counterclockwise. Maybe there is something to this myth?
The nasty feature in western Colorado is to have a roundabout sitting at the end of an interstate exit. You are trying to figure out which way to turn, and you screw up and end up on the interstate entrance ramp! Are two traffic circles better than one? I believe civil engineers think so. After experiencing this variation several times, I concluded there needs to be an option where you can receive last rights before entering the second circle.
Designers take this to a new level in some Colorado communities and have five exits arranged in the circle, so you have cars in both lanes, all trying to make the next turn. Wasn’t there was a song about some guy getting stranded in the inside lane and could never leave?
I got it right most of the time, but it was only by accident. One evening, we were in Rifle, CO, and had just checked in to our hotel. The restaurant we decided to patronize was on the other side of the interstate. There was an insanely goofy traffic circle between the hotel and the restaurant. I screwed up and ended up entering the interstate instead of taking the bridge over the highway. Fortunately, the next exit was only 3 miles away, where I could turn around and try again.
The traffic circles are multiplying like rabbits and exist even in communities with almost zero population. I found that out when we pulled off the interstate for gas. More than once, I ended up going round and round a couple of times until I could get on the correct road to the gas station. Ugh! Fortunately, most of the other drivers were just as flummoxed as I was, so I didn’t receive any one-finger salutes.
I know, I know, traffic circles are supposed to be safer than a regular intersection with traffic signals. Maybe they are, but I still hate them. I can feel the stress creating a lump in my throat when I see one coming. I hope the city fathers don’t get carried away with these things in Owatonna. I’m not fond of the circle on 26th Street, but at least it is only a single lane. The Grove Street circle is avoidable, so I do.
Since I have mentioned interstates a few times, we should talk about the condition of some of them. The good news is that if you think the interstates are bad in Minnesota, you should see I-70 in western Colorado. The slow lane has grooves where the tires wear down the pavement, waves in the road surface where the ice has lifted the concrete and, of course, potholes. I think the grooves are the result of having chains on the tires in the winter. There is plenty of interstate road construction going on, but I question whether the repairs are keeping up with the wear. Also, about every town we visited has significant road construction going on. It looks like folks in the road construction business have plenty of jobs available.
If you can break away for a vacation this summer, you should. If you stay in Minnesota or travel somewhere else, the people in the tourist industry are anxious to accommodate you and make your time enjoyable and safe. We had no problems staying in hotels or eating in restaurants. The COVID requirements vary slightly by state, but the places we visited all had a mask requirement and practiced social distancing.