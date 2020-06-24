To the editor:
The Owatonna People’s Press recently stated a policy that letters to the editor and guest columns should be of “local interest.” I hope the papers definition of local interest does not exclude state, national and world events which certainly impact the lives and actions of current readers.
A recent column writer stated a column submitted by him had been rejected for publication because in his words his statements were “crudely put.” That censorship may have been justified, however, as long as letters and columns are expressed in a respectful way shouldn’t censorship be left up to the individual reader regardless of the range of topics?
Philip Heim
Medford