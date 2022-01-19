The Chinese statement, translated as “May you live in interesting times” is closer to a curse than a wish for well-being. I suspect this implies that those times of boring, repetitive but quite predictable days are less likely to provide unwanted or unneeded interruptions. To interpret the recent unpredictability in the broader historical perspective, I often look to the writings of Heather Cox Richardson, a professor of history at Boston College. However, that’s not the focus herein.
With the calendar New Year well underway as you read this, I would like to address various suggestions received regarding my perusing. I will skip over the anatomically impossible ones, or those involving downward travel to much hotter places, however. Thanks, of course, to those who claim to enjoy my monthly issue. Such encouragement is far more a measure of value, considering especially that these missives are provided purely as an exercise of free will. As is true for many of my compatriots, I am a proud member of the Columnists Party. Better read than dead.
I suspect that most of your recent travels, like mine, have been limited to close-range places not requiring passports of either national or medical nature. Having previously promised and occasionally provided retrospect on my overseas adventures, I will likely do a few of those this year. While I usually emphasize food-related ones, perhaps I will finally get around to the specifics of places, including my occasional intermingling with folks who enjoy serious exercises in the physics & physiology of practiced, but controlled, violence. The last thing I want to do is hurt someone, but it remains an option…
Regarding the traditional “new year” of the Orient, its official arrival is February 1st this year. I suspect we’ll schedule another huo guo (hot pot) for at least our immediate family, probably on the preceding weekend, because that avoids both the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl. I mention this in part because I do expect to crank out a column regarding the rivalry between Chengdu and Chongqing regarding whose huo guo is better. This is perhaps the equivalent question of cuisine we might find stateside in a Kansas City versus Memphis barbecue discussion. A matter of taste, to be sure, so grab your chopsticks and enjoy.
I did mention, over the past year, that we had cooked outside over an open fire in every month. Not to be outdone, the weather appears to have made a serious attempt to spread tornadoes just as widely. While I often take the optimistic stance of it never being windy from more than one side, random cyclones do upset that equation. At least they don’t last long. I often wonder if that’s why “The Wizard of Oz” was, in my childhood, played on television in early spring, prior to workplaces organizing specific emergency drills to mentally prepare us for this unpredictable phenomenon. Ironically, for some reason, one of our foreign guests (2015) seemed to favor watching that movie. It was several years after that, however, that my wife would cower in the basement bathroom as an EF-0 tornado raked Owatonna in September, just barely before the official entry into autumn.
Hang on to your hats, but hope for a boring and predictable year. I cannot guarantee anything, although I do predict that the Vikings will not win the Super Bowl in 2022.