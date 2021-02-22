As United States citizens we keep hearing about the political divide in this country, so I decided to look more into the history of our two major political parties. What I found is how policy issues have shifted back and forth between the Republican and Democratic parties and how some of their values have shifted back and forth.
The Republican or Grand Old Party emerged in 1854 to combat the Kansas-Nebraska Act and the expansion of slavery into American Territories. Among its founders were Horace Greeley, Abraham Lincoln, Edwin D. Morgan, Henry Davis Raymond and Amos Tuck.
The early Republican Party consisted of northern Protestants, factory workers, professionals, businessmen, prosperous farmers, and after 1866, former black slaves. The Republican Party had little support from Southerners who at the time predominantly backed Democrats in the Solid South, nor from Catholics who made up a major Democratic voting block.
The Republican Party absorbed many of the previous traditions of its members who came from an array of political factions including Working Men, Locofoco Democrats, Free Soil Democrats, Free Soil Whigs, Anti-slavery, Know Nothings, Conscience Whigs and Temperance Reformers. W
hile both major parties adopted pro-business policies in the 19th century, the early Republican Party was distinguished by its support for the national banking system, the gold standard, railroads, high tariffs and stopping the expansion of slavery before 1861. Abraham Lincoln was elected as the first Republican president in 1860. The Republican Party’s success in leading the Union to victory in the American Civil War led to the Republican Party largely dominating national politics until 1932. Currently the Republican Party’s ideology is stated as a majority of conservatism with factions that include, centrism, neoconservatism, right-liberalism and right-wing populism.
The Democratic Party is the oldest voter-based political party in the world and the oldest existing political party in the United States. The Democratic Party emerged in the late 1820’s from the former factions of the Democratic-Republican Party which had largely collapsed by 1824 and was built by Martin Van Buren who assembled a cadre of politicians in every state behind war hero Andrew Jackson of Tennessee.
The Democratic Party traces its heritage back to Thomas Jefferson and James Madison’s Democratic-Republican Party. Before 1860 the Democratic Party supported limited government and state sovereignty while opposing a national bank and high tariffs. In the late 19th century the Democratic Party continued to oppose high tariffs and had bitter internal debates on the gold standard.
In the early 20th century, the Democratic Party has supported progressive reforms and opposed imperialism. Since Franklin D. Roosevelt and his New Deal coalition in the 1930s, the Democratic Party has promoted a social-liberal platform. The Democratic Party’s ideology is currently stated as a majority of modern liberalism with factions of centrism, conservatism, left-wing populism and progressivism.
I’ve started reading about the lives of former presidents and all the interconnections among political figures over the years, their successes and failures and plan to share some of that in future columns.