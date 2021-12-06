To the editor:
The greatly anticipated moment has arrived with Cedar Avenue re-opening! We want to thank the downtown merchants for their patience and express gratitude to those who continued to navigate the area to dine and shop downtown during this year’s construction season.
While much work on the project remains to be completed next year, the recently opened surfaces are ready to drive and walk on. There will, however, be intermittent road closures as work continues. This winter, you will see temporary and then permanent streetlights installed and other tasks completed that can be done in cold weather. Springtime will bring new landscaping, outdoor furniture and other amenities that will continue to transform our downtown into Owatonna’s ‘living room’. Construction on the 100 block of Cedar Avenue will begin as soon as the weather allows. At that time, weekly meetings will resume to provide opportunities to ask City staff and the contractor questions about the project. For ongoing information about the project, visit ci.owatonna.mn.us where you can sign up to receive regular updates through emails once work resumes.
Check out the Downtown Streetscape Study that provides the vision for downtown. While the transition period has been…and will continue to be…challenging, our renovated downtown area promises an impressive backdrop for local shopping for many years into the future. Together, we will continue to “Build our Future.”
Thank you, again, for your perseverance with finding ways to access downtown business. We wish for a happy and successful holiday season!
Mayor Tom Kuntz and the Owatonna City Council