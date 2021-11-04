Letter to the editor:
The above heading was used by Al Smith in his column in the Oct. 28 edition of the Owatonna People’s Press. Al went on to spread fear of Critical Race Theory being one of “contrived deceitful schemes” being spread by the “democratic radical left.” Al then quoted John Hinderaker from the Summer 2021 issue of the conservative magazine “Thinking Minnesota," who stated “Critical Race Theory is one of the great evils of our time.” Al attempts to paint a picture of past history filled with high ideals and moral character. I think if we are honest with ourselves our history is filled with incidents of both racism and great empathy towards our fellow human beings.
I suggest Al calm down and check to see that Critical Race Theory is offered as a college course only. I think Al is confused about the revised history standards being proposed by the MN. Dept. of Education with their emphasis on Native American Culture and Multiculturism here in the United States. I have looked at the revised standards and I do have a concern with what I think is a victim mentality being emphasized. I think it is important to not allow yourself to be a victim but instead speak up and work to decrease oppression in all forms. I believe there are obvious differences in cultures, and attitudes among human beings. We don’t all think alike, look alike, or act alike. I think those differences make life interesting and lead to ingenuity and creativity.
I see Al did used a new word I had never heard before, “megillah”. It wasn’t listed in Webster’s College Edition so looked it up on Google. “Megillah is a fairly detailed account or book but the term itself refers to the Book of Esther.” Suggest, Al look up the meaning of Fascism: “a totalitarian governmental system led by a dictator and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism, militarism and often racism.” Seems to me many people on the far right are embracing a fascist ideology. What do you think?
Philip Heim
Medford