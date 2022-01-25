We buried my mom this past weekend. She had lived to the age of 94 and was physically healthy up until two weeks before her death when I believe she just decided she’d lived long enough. She went from responsive to non-responsive and then simply stopped eating or doing pretty much anything. A day or two before her death, she went to sleep and simply never woke up again until she had breathed her last.
In the last few days before she passed, I would sit with her and play her favorite gospel hymns and sing and read scripture. She never responded or gave any indication that she heard, even when her eyes were still open. Hospice visitors would do the same thing when they were there.
It was during these hours that I spent with her in her final days that I realized that I was sitting with death. It was a new experience for me as all the other deaths that I had experienced were sudden. Even my dad, who died in 1998, had a heart attack and was gone quickly. Other deaths that have impacted me most were the same way. Sudden. Unexpected.
As I sat in the room with my mom, I confronted death itself. Its presence was a weighty thing, trying to assert a power that it only held for a brief moment. Death would come and have its way, there was no doubt. But in that place, I reminded it that it did not have the last word. It had been conquered.
It isn’t as if we don’t have to sit with and answer death when it comes suddenly. Whether before or after a person passes, death, in all its strange mystery, will have to be confronted and dealt with. All the questions and doubts we might have will be there, many times without answers.
Apparently when people die their body goes through stages. Hospice even has a handy dandy little booklet on it and Mom certainly followed the stages their little booklet laid out. So, the body has this pattern it follows, but what of the spirit? The little booklet didn’t have anything to say on that subject. And isn’t that where the heart of the mystery of death lies?
As Mom lay there, before she went to sleep, she seemed to be in pain. Of course, there were heavy doses of morphine to keep that at bay, or so the conventional wisdom went. Her blood oxygen levels dropped, she hadn’t eaten in days and still her body hung on. And I kept wondering why her body continued to hang on. She was ready. Perhaps her spirit was already between, waiting to be free of this body that refused to die. I told death to have its way, but apparently it moves in its own time. One of its mysteries.
Death’s only currency is fear. We answered that in our praise and worship and with the Word. Still, it sat in the room like an adversarial presence. Whether death comes swiftly or arrives in its own insensitive unhurried time, the answer to the fear it attempts to produce is the same. Matthew 10:28 says to be unafraid of those who kill the body. Fear only God. Death had its moment, finally, with Mom. I am content in the assuredness that it lost.