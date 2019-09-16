To the editor:
The Democratic debates have been quite frankly a big disappointment. I have not seen anyone offering anything but oversimplified solutions to very complex problems. With regard to healthcare, Medicare for all sounds nice, until you realize that right now, most hospitals are not making it financially because reimbursements for services keep being reduced and the amount of work and payroll required to tabulate the statistical reports for what little money there is only leads to higher cost of care, not better care. So what do you think is going to happen to the healthcare system if you remove private health insurance, how many jobs with that eliminate in our country? Private insurance typically reimburses at a higher rate than Medicare. How will hospitals survive if that goes away?
Then they push mandatory gun buy-back programs and more gun laws. I am no law expert, but the definition of a criminal is....they do not care what gun laws you pass. They do not care about any law at all. That is what defines a criminal. I am certain that every school shooter walked through doors with stickers saying "Guns prohibited on these premises." How ludicrous! Like they cared. So the solution, they throw a gun-grabbing agenda in the face of every law-abiding gun owner and infringe on their rights. Some push for a repealing of the 2nd amendment.
They also preach that socialism is the way and a good thing. Really, because you will not find a single example of socialism doing anything other than making everyone equal, equally poor that is. I also have not heard of anyone coming to this country seeking out socialism.
So what the debates have shown me is a large collection of angry people who offer little more than "I am not a racist" and let’s remove more of your freedoms for the sake of others who do not like them. The Democratic Party is going to have to do far better than that.
On a separate note, I live in a state represented by Rep. Omar who has had little good to say about this country. But isn't this the country that welcomed her in from Somalia, a country that is a literal cesspool whose government has utterly failed? Where is her gratitude?
Jon Munch
Owatonna