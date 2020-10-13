To the editor:
Tuesday, Nov. 3, do not forget to vote! However, we have appearing on our ballot another school operating levy for school maintenance, which will go into effect in a phased-in approach. This is the third levy in the last five to six years. We voted on a school levy and our schools had renovations made to the structures. Washington School moved to the McKinley School building, McKinley School moved to the Willow Creed building and North Junior High is now North Middle School.
The old Washington School is now being used for Alternative Learning, as well as many small children using the facility daily. If it was not safe enough to stay as Washington School, how is it now safe enough to still be used as a school?
As a homeowner, I continually plan for maintenance to my home and as a taxpayer, I feel that maintenance should be part of the budget planned out by the school board. There is always something that needs to be maintained, whether it is a building inside or outside, the grounds surrounding the structure or even the playground equipment and the sports facilities.
When you go to the polls and before you vote, be sure to read the school operating levy very carefully and please try and make the right decision to maintain a good school system for our children and grandchildren. I am careful about my spending and I feel that the school board should be careful in its spending as it is our tax dollars that provide most of the income for our schools.
Construction is supposed to start on the new Owatonna High School in the spring of 2021. In my own mind, I really cannot find the validity of building a new school when we have students learning online because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit our country so hard.
Sue Schroeder
Owatonna