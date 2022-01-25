If you are particular about your subject matter, this might be a good time to put the paper down, as I am going to rail about a subject that some might consider inappropriate. I will try hard not to ruffle feathers or embarrass the faint at heart but here goes.
I have to assume that owners of establishments, purchasing agents for big businesses and other public restroom suppliers do not use their own facilities. If they did, the quality of the toilet paper would surely be improved. At least they need to understand a few basic truths here.
First of all, a 3-inch wide roll that is thin enough to read a newspaper column through is an enormous waste. The amount needed for adequate and proper use would make a superior quality more economical at twice the price. Some of the most prestigious companies are, I have to believe, unaware of the negative public reaction this presents because who but a very old columnist is going to complain. Even then, I am discouraged from naming names. For the sake of your business image, use your own restroom.
Other things might be discovered in this same location, as two of my favorite spots have an odor that is devastating. The smell of sewer gas can happen but there must be something to alleviate the smell and when it is a very frequent thing … please. This is really hard if the place is a restaurant and a perfectly delicious meal has just been consumed hopefully to be thoroughly digested in the coming hours. Ok, I am losing you on that comment.
I know that there is a lot to be aware of when owning a business and dealing with the public. We tend to not watch where we are going, drink too much, trip over any little thing and then expect someone else to be responsible.
That is, after we have bought the perfect item, consumed food cooked exactly as asked and wear shoes with 4-inch spikes. We, the funky public, are demanding, embarrassing and largely responsible for the reason people are not crazy about working in the service business these days.
I am not trying to put the blame for problems on the consuming public, but we need to be aware, folks. We are not entitled to anything but good service and that modified by the times we live in. Regardless of what you hear on TV, we are not all Caesars!
I am tempted to continue on about drivers, but that will take another 400 words and this is enough ranting for one column. If you own a business, listen up. If you are part of the public, kindly express your concerns and let’s do better for a Happy New Year.