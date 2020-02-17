Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.