To the editor:
I often use the phrase: “if they ever invent a time machine…”.
Well, last night I was transported back to the days when Neil Simon was the king of comedy, that’s right, back to the sixties, in Little Theatre of Owatonna’s production of “The Odd Couple”.
If you don’t remember the original, let me remind you it centers around the weekly poker game of a typical sixties New York group of guys.
Oscar, played brilliantly by Ron Hager, is a slovenly divorced sports writer, is the host of the weekly game. A true slob whose apartment has been collecting debris since his wife’s departure several months ago. Oscar serves warm beer and any sandwiches left over from previous weeks.
Mark Place is great as Murray the cop. If he could just keep track of how many cards he’s dealt everyone would be happy. Speed, aptly played by Bill Wood, couldn’t be more biting and sarcastic, always a “kind” word for every occasion. Jerry Ganfield as Vinnie was so smarmy it makes you wonder why he keeps getting invited to the game. And Roy, played by Tom Wiersma, keeps a cool head, someone has to, and after all, he’s the accountant.
And then there is Felix, whose wife has just evicted him after twelve boring years of painfully finicky matrimony. Patrick McColley is Felix, and if you’ve been anywhere near Little Theatre in the past several years you know what he brings to the set. Felix is so aggravating that I often found myself wishing Oscar would push him out the window (twelve stories up).
There is a love interest, two lovely British ‘birds’, Gwendolyn and Cicely (or is it Cicely and Gwendolyn?), the Pigeon sisters, played by Heather Burke and Theresa Scheidt. These girls are hilarious, the moment they appeared on the set the theatre erupted in laughter.
The Odd Couple was staged by Jeffrey Jackson, Artistic Director, Kathy Purdie, Technical Director, and Victoria Bartowiak, Stage Manager. If you remember the original you won’t want to miss this, and if you don’t, you owe it to yourself to enjoy two laughter filled hours to warm the dreary winter nights.
Jose Suarez
Owatonna