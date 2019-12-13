Editor’s note: The following column first appeared in the Owatonna People’s Press on Jan. 2, 2016, when Ron and Debbie Ensley were leaving the newspaper and the community. It has been updated to reflect the change in circumstances.
You have Ron and Debbie Ensley to thank — or blame, as the case may be — for my being here.
Bear with me on this one.
It was December 2003 when I answered the phone in my apartment in South Carolina. On the other end of the line was a publisher who wanted to interview me for a job up north. Way up north. In Minnesota.
Mind you, I grew up in the Midwest. And yes, Missouri is the Midwest. If you don’t believe me, grab a map of the continental United States and point in the smack dab middle of it. Chances are your finger is in Missouri.
But I digress.
I mention it only because you would think that as a Midwesterner that I would know something significant about Minnesota. A few things, yes, but not much. I knew of Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale; of Harmon Killebrew and Tony Olivia; of Kansas City’s defeating of the Vikings in the Chiefs’ one and only appearance in the Super Bowl; and of the Minnesota weather, which was and remains cold. Terribly, terribly cold.
At the time I was living in South Carolina, where I could walk on the beach in February with just a light jacket. Why would I want to move to a small town in Minnesota where I was 2,000 miles from the ocean and I could barely walk across the room in February without being cold.
Did I mention that I don’t like the cold?
But then the voice on the other end of the phone — that publisher from Minnesota — began to talk, and I felt myself warming up to the idea. That publisher was Ron Ensley, who would eventually offer me a job here in Owatonna.
At the time I was seriously considering a managing editor’s position in Tennessee — something that was very attractive to me. After all, I had spent three years in the Volunteer State back in the early 1980s as I working on a master’s degree from Vanderbilt, and I loved pretty much everything about the state except the hot, humid summers, the twangy country music that seemed to be playing everywhere, and the grits that managed to appear on my plate every time I went out for breakfast, even if I didn’t order them. But the hot summers were better than cold winters, I thought. And I could always turn off the radio and listen to my Sinatra albums. As for the grits, I could always scrap them on the floor when no one was looking. Yes, Tennessee seemed like a good choice.
But there was something about that phone call from Mr. Ensley — yes, I called him “Mr.” back then — that made me reconsider. After several phone conversations, we made arrangements for me to fly into Minneapolis — my first trip to the Twin Cities — to interview for a managing editor’s position.
It was cold — several degrees below zero, with a wind chill so low that I was sure that body parts would start freezing and falling off willy-nilly — when I arrived. But the bone-chilling winter air soon gave way to the warmth of the greetings I received from Ron and Debbie. That warmth became very important in the decisions I had to make — not only the decision to opt for Minnesota and its blustery winters over Tennessee and its grits. It was also important in making a decision on which newspaper I wanted to come to in Minnesota.
Here’s a story that in 2016 I had never told in my dozen years here in Owatonna: At the end of the interview process, even before I was offered a position, Ron asked me a big hypothetical question. If I were to be offered a managing editor’s position, for which newspaper would I rather work — the Owatonna People’s Press or the Faribault Daily News.
Y’see, at the time both newspapers were looking for managing editors and both publishers were considering me to lead their newsrooms. I could have just as easily ended up in Faribault.
But there was something about Owatonna, even during that frigid January visit, that made me want to move here. Perhaps it was the beauty of places like West Hills, Morehouse Park and Mineral Springs Park that attracted me. Perhaps it was the people I met in my first visit here. Perhaps it was that wonderful meal I had at the now defunct Jerry’s Supper Club — the place that would become my watering hole, where I would meet my future bride, and where I would get married.
Or perhaps — and most likely — it was because of Ron and Debbie Ensley and the way, from the moment I first met them, they were cheerleaders for this town that became their adopted hometown. It is a mantle they wore proudly from the day I first met them to the day they left in 2016.
I first mentioned this back in 2016, when a version of this very column appeared in the paper because, as many people knew by the time I penned these words, the Ensleys were leaving, and that meant the end of an era. Ron was stepping down as the publisher of the paper and Debbie was stepping down as the OPP’s advertising director. It also marked the end of an era for the City of Owatonna as the Ensleys, who were tireless supporters of the community, prepared to move to Florida. Yes, the end of an era — or so we thought.
The Ensleys returned earlier this year from Florida — Ron to take the reins as interim publisher and Debbie to fill the role of an advertising account representative. It was good to have them back in the house.
Now as the year inches toward its close, the Ensleys will be saying goodbye once again. Friday the 13th will be their last day — though don’t read any significance into that date. This time, however, they’re not moving to Florida but instead to Wisconsin to be closer to family. And who can blame them? Grandbabies are a wonderful thing.
That means that not only will they say goodbye again to Steele County, but we, too, will say goodbye to them once again. I will miss them greatly, and I know that I am not alone. I owe them greatly, and in that, too, I know I am not alone.
Good luck and godspeed, Ron and Debbie. And thank you for everything.