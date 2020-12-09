To the editor:
Today I was finally hit too hard by the statement we have heard every day for so long, that of those who have died from COVID recently, “60% were residents of long-term care facilities, most had underlying health conditions.” My gut reacted that this is why so many have been feeling comfortable disregarding the recommendations to wear masks, maintain social distance, limit gatherings, and wash hands frequently to help stop the spread of this deadly virus. Hey – it’s only deadly for residents of long-term-care facilities with underlying health conditions! That’s what you think.
My mother died from COVID this month. Yes, she was one of that 60%, a resident of a facility where, to protect her from COVID, she was under 24-hour lock-down, could not have visitors, could not gather in large groups. In fact, she was not even allowed to leave her apartment for meals. Everyone that interacted with her wears masks, follows precautions to the best of their ability. So how did she contract this virus that ultimately combined with her other health conditions to become what killed her?
Here is one possible chain of infection:
A young, apparently healthy (yet COVID positive), COVID scoff-law ran around with their friends, sitting close together without masks, enjoying their apparent immunity and complaining about all of the closed businesses and restrictions cramping their usual fun activities.
They went home and infected other family members, who also had no symptoms, one of whom had some kind of contact with materials or services that went into the facility where my mother and others were being protectively kept away from the virus out in the community. The virus took its opportunity where it could find it – one missed chance to wash hands; incompletely disinfected supplies used between residents; a caregiver cell phone set down on the counter of the apartment where maybe my mom touched it minutes later and then ate something with that hand or rubbed her eyes.
So when you hear the news that 60% of COVID fatalities are residents of long-term care facilities with underlying health conditions, don’t think that you had nothing to do with their death. Pardon me if I don’t forgive you.
Linda Hoffman
Owatonna