Will I be counted in the 2020 U.S. Census?
Whether I am counted in the census is an important question as the census results are used for a great multitude of uses beyond establishing the number of U.S. House Representatives allocated to your state. The programs affected by census results include Medical Assistance Program, Medicare Part B Physicians Fee Schedule Services, Highway Planning and Construction, National School Lunch Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Head Start, Special Education Grants to States, Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments Program HUD, and State Children's Health Insurance Program. A list of the specific programs the census will affect can be found at 2020 census.gov.
The census results affect programs used by us every day. The various programs can potentially help you in so many ways including obtaining and funding health care services, providing job training, getting to work through either highway planning and construction or public transit, obtaining or funding housing, and providing support for children in school including funding school lunches. Everybody in Owatonna uses some of the programs. Some in Owatonna have a greater need of use of the programs.
Will I be counted is a bigger challenge for populations who the Census Bureau terms “hard to count.” The hard-to-count populations include young children, people of color, people experiencing homelessness, LGBTQ persons, and people with disabilities.
The census tends to overcount groups such as whites and homeowners. Minorities, children, renters, and people with lower incomes are undercounted. The U.S. Census “2020 Census Barriers, Attitudes, and Motivators Study Survey Report” indicates that factors that effected responses included race, educational attainment, household income, and language.
In addition to being “hard to find,” some of our population have a fear that responding to the census may hurt them. It may help to consider a couple of facts about the census. The census will not contain a citizenship question. Secondly, the census results are strictly confidential and, per federal law, cannot be used against you. Beyond the development of statistics no governmental agency, including law enforcement, is going to have access to your responses.
However, the importance of the use of the statistics developed through the census cannot be understated. The federal programs have limited resources and those resources will, to some extent, be allocated by the statistics developed by the census. There will be no do-overs on the census for another 10 years.
So what can we do in Owatonna to help ensure that capture a proper snapshot of Owatonna in 2020? First of all, fill out the census. We will soon receive census information that can be filled out either through the mail, on telephone, and on-line. Census visits will start in May.
Discuss the census with others. Ask your neighbors and coworkers if they have filled out the census or if they need any help in filling out the census. Bring up census information at church, business, club, or civic activities. You can refer those who are looking for help with the census to city administration, public library, the website www.census.gov, or call the Census Bureau Customer Service Center at 1-800-923-8282 or 301-763-INFO (4636.)