When disaster hits, it is devastating. Individuals, business owners and others are left wondering how they will recover from the ruin they face, especially if they have not prepared. If they are underinsured or have no insurance at all, the worry is even higher. The U.S. Small Business Administration is here to assist – both in preparing for it and with the recovery following it.
During and immediately following a disaster, some federal agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, engage to rescue and ensure safety, if needed. Others, including the SBA, aid with recovery by getting on the ground within days and rebuilding in partnership with other federal, state and local organizations. Our mission is to help the community get back to normal as quickly as possible.
While the SBA is ready to assist when disaster hits, we also urge everyone to have a disaster preparedness plan to help businesses stay in business and individuals recover faster when catastrophe strikes. The SBA supports this planning with a variety of resources, including details on creating a program and building a preparedness kit as well as checklists, safety tips, online courses, videos, webinars, etc.
Some key items for preparation include reviewing your insurance coverage; keeping personal and business records, including insurance contact information, in a safe place (ideally the cloud); identifying restoration companies in advance to help with the recovery process; and having an emergency communication plan in place to account for family members or employees.
By preparing, you will help your community’s recovery should a disaster strike. We have had quite a few happen right here in Minnesota due to flooding, tornadoes, winter freeze and more. In fact, currently assistance is available for a few declared disasters in the state.
For those affected by these declared disasters, the SBA offers two types of disaster loans – physical and economic injury – to assist with access to low-interest and fixed-rate capital during a difficult time. Physical disaster loans are not just for businesses to rebuild damaged property and replace equipment. They also are available to non-profits, homeowners and renters to replace or repair real estate, clothing, furniture, etc. Economic injury loans provide working capital to organizations struggling to meet their financial obligations because of the disaster. Access to those lines of credit to keep the doors open can be the difference between surviving or folding.
September is National Preparedness Month, making it the ideal time, with plans in place, to do disaster test runs. This is especially important for small businesses which typically have all their operations in one area and thus a higher risk of not recovering.
For more information, visit www.sba.gov/disaster. For specific business-related detail, go to www.sba.gov/prepare and for individual-related detail, visit www.ready.gov.