After the great response from last month’s toilet paper column, I am almost tempted to follow up with cosmetics or underwear but I’ll settle for chocolate, a subject close to my heart if not my health.
I am not an expert, not a gourmet guru. I will eat anything brown that says “chocolate” and looks reasonable. Not that I don’t love my Hersey’s milk chocolate bar better than a 72% alternative. Better for me (I guess) choice but we can’t always be indulging in Costa’s or Cerreta’s (an Arizona local love), Rocky Mountain Chocolate, or Godiva. I consider being raised in Minnesota in Pearson country an honor and a curse. A Nut Goodie is my downfall. Better than an antidepressant, a sunny day and a special hug . . . Almost!
Do you know that Nut Goodies are not available in parts of this country like (sob!) Arizona or Georgia? I remember when a box of Nut Goodies was the first thing on my Christmas list and I would hide them and cherish each one, saving them for when a little encouragement was needed.
Long ago someone came up with a Nut Goodie Diet. No joke! My friend and I jumped right in. One was to eat a nutritious breakfast, one Nut Goodie for lunch and a small piece of meat and lots of greens for dinner. I was doing well, not losing a lot of weight but hanging in when at the end of the first week, my friend called.
“How are you doing?” she asked.
“Good,” I said, “Not losing a lot but making it from lunch to lunch.”
“Well, I quit,” she said.
“Why, I pleaded?”
“Cuz the whole box was gone in four days.”
I have since learned to cherish other chocolate treats like Dove, Cadbury and Ghirardelli and our very own Costa’s but seriously chocolate-flavored diet, energy or snack products still make me suspicious.
I admit that trying to feed meals to a single person isn’t so easy. It is easy to get into a cheese-and-crackers or crackers-and-peanut butter habit, so I find that an 8-ounce chocolate high-protein, vitaminized drink is probably a better alternative for me. You do you!
The same friend who tried the Nut Goodie diet with me shared my obsession for the brown stuff and for years gave me chocolate-related tree ornaments found on her many shopping trips. This included a small Hershey cookbook, a mouse that said “I love chocolate,” a chocolate candy cane, a crown deal that said, “My kingdom for chocolate” — you get the drift. Over the top but greatly loved!
I feel obligated to speak toward WHITE Chocolate which I consider a bastardization of an almost holy thing. Don’t coat my stuff with white and call it chocolate. I understand that someone thought they could capitalize on a sure thing and it almost worked. You all are smarter than that, sweet doesn’t make it chocolate!
As an aside and reflective item, I have a few rules:
1. If you can’t put chocolate in it, don’t bake it.
2. If you are not serving chocolate munchies at card club, you could be considered a lousy hostess.
3. Christmas candy is chocolate — around cherries, around toffee, around carmel, around popcorn. I’m not fussy, just right!
As an aside, don’t send me your non-Chocolate recipes, emails of derisive comments or drop the newspaper subscription in disgust. I expect to have those who disagree but, hah, I have the column! At least as of now pending an editorial review.