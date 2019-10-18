There has been a lot of talk about all the benefits of a new high school. Should the community choose to approve a new high school, what happens to the current high school site? There is a second question on the ballot for $8 million to be put into improvements for the current high school. If the second question is approved by the community, what is the plan for the current high school?
If the community approves a new high school, our current high school will be over 100 years old by the time the new school is built. There are only a handful of non-residential buildings in our community that have been used for 100 years for the purpose for which they were built. This is the longest a school building has been used as a traditional school in our city’s history. These are impressive facts about our high school that most communities can’t boast.
Now, there are portions of the building that are newer than 100 years old. We have made many public investments into the high school building over the years in the form of building additions. These newer additions do have more useful life left in them. These portions can continue to serve the community but maybe in a different way.
We have a history of repurposing our school buildings to get more life out of them. It can be more cost- effective to change the use of older buildings into other educational spaces rather than to continue to pump more money into these buildings to keep them their original use. It was more cost-effective to convert the former Washington Elementary School into more specialized educational space rather than continue using that building as a traditional elementary school. The community endorsed that conversion by approving the bond referendum in 2015. Other conversions include the former Roosevelt Elementary School into the current Community Education Center and the former Jefferson Elementary School into the current school district offices. We have a history of maximizing the effectiveness of our school buildings.
In the bond referendum question in May, there was not a plan for the current high school. Since then, there has been much discussion on putting a plan together to keep this block as community space. There are opportunities to move some different school district functions into the newer portions of the building to consolidate and be more cost effective. School functions most mentioned to occupy portions of the current high school are those currently housed in the Rose Street Center and the school district offices. Both these buildings have commercial potential and could be utilized by private businesses if sold by the school district.
There are also spaces on the current high school property that can continue to be used by the community. The gym, the tennis courts, and the green space can all continue to be used by the community. The City of Owatonna has had conversations with the school district on partnering to maximize the existing recreation facilities and green space. This could be in the form of a city park. The City is completing a master park and trail plan and in that plan it identifies this neighborhood as lacking park space. The current high school site could help meet a community need with very little cost.
There are older portions of the building that will need to be torn down but there are also older portions that could be retained. Because the community has so much invested in this building, a community task force would be organized to help determine how the community will use some of this space. There is $3 million in the first question allocated to address older portions of the current high school. The additional $8 million in the second question, if approved, would make the current high school site into a community space.