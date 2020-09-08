In April, my college-bound daughter and I were going to fly to Bismarck to register her for classes. You can imagine how that went.
In June, in lieu of a graduation party, this daughter and I were to fly to Iceland. You can imagine how that turned out. I decided in August we needed to get out of Dodge, and when I say Dodge I mean Owatonna.
Where to go? So many places, so little time, limited money since I now have a voucher for a hotel in Reykjavik that I likely will never use, and a lot of uncertainty.
I chose Wisconsin, much to the chagrin of one child who is a passionate Vikings fan and who thereby believes the Packers and anything affiliated with the Packers, including the entire state of Wisconsin, is the enemy. I set a few initial ground rules. It was a four-hour drive. Each of the four kids could choose one hour of music. One child swore she would vomit if she heard one more song from Hamilton. We would rotate positions so everyone would have their legs cramped a little bit. Any child who became crabby or irritable would have their phone taken away and have to sit in the middle of the back seat which is always the worst place to be. I was relegated to this spot for the majority of my childhood.
We spent the drive trying to name the presidents in sequential order, an epic failure for my clan. We also debated the value of having the presidency settled by a duel, possibly more civil than our current process.
I intentionally chose a rental cabin which was a bit remote, but also somewhat close to Lake Superior, for some activities and adventure. “A bit remote” might be an understatement. Like saying COVID-19 has been a “little bit disruptive.” We ended up on a gravel road, which kind of morphed into a rocky trail and then a bit of grassland.
Finding no housing of any kind, we concluded that we perhaps were on an ATV/snowmobile trail. “Where did you find this place, mom? SerialKillers.com?,” one daughter inquired. We had to follow the owner’s written directions for fear that we would lose our connection to Google Maps.
We found our secluded cabin several miles from the highway on a red clay dirt path. Our nearest “neighbor” was probably a half-mile away. The décor was a couple of deer heads and a picture of a turtle laying upside down on its shell. I can’t say it felt like home, but it was cozy and contained what we needed. One daughter read notes by previous renters; this could be a violation of privacy or at least etiquette, but I am not sure. A previous renter wrote how they saw a bear during their stay. Later, walking on trails in the forest, we discussed plans if a bear should approach; who could climb a tree in a pinch; who the bear might target. One child felt the bear would inherently know who was the slowest and would attack that person. He nodded toward me as if I didn’t know.
“Yeah, well a bear might want younger meat, and he is more likely to know who the oldest is over who the quickest is.”
We spent the next morning kayaking along a Lake Superior inlet, exploring caves. Our guide was a knowledgeable, friendly young man. In reviewing proper kayak procedure, he stated that the biggest challenge to kayaking is not rough waters but when siblings share a kayak, particularly a brother and sister. Fantastic!
I was relegated to a kayak with a son and daughter, and indeed his prediction was valid. Our ability to row in sync proved very difficult. One child clearly was not pulling her weight. I wanted to incite a mutiny, but I sat in the rear which meant I technically was the captain. Is there a word for a captain evicting all the sailors from the boat? I clearly did the lion’s share of the rowing as my arms were like noodles the rest of the day. I could barely put on my mask.
My kids would probably say that I do not have a particularly active imagination. I tend to be even keeled, not prone to being swept up in drama. While outside in the evening, we heard what initially sounded like dogs barking but which morphed into a racket that was difficult to characterize. It was unnerving. We imagined that in addition to dogs or wolves there might be Ringwraiths, the creatures in "The Lord of the Rings" who seem interested in stealing the ring from the hobbit, or possibly Dementors who hassle that Harry Potter character.
Walking the dog at 7 a.m., I was a little frazzled about the isolation of our environment, and the intense quiet with occasional disconcerting sounds. I was confident that I could neither outrun a bear nor climb a tree, which left me the option of curling into a ball and begging for mercy.
At the end of our driveway, I heard a vehicle approaching. Hiding myself behind trees and shrubs, I watched a pickup drive by with several cages containing dogs. The dogs were not in kennels, but in cages like those you might see chickens in as they head to slaughter so I can eat chicken legs and mashed potatoes and gravy. Why on earth would a pickup be driving home at 7:15 a.m. with dogs in cages? It was disturbing. Is it possible this man is stealing dogs at night? Could he be the person who stole our dog, Scout, in 1979? Is this the horrific, chaotic noise we are hearing of a bunch of dogs who are barking at each other as they become acquainted?
I finished walking the dog and returned to the cabin in the woods where my kids safely slept, naïve to the possible atrocity happening nearby. When they finally roused, I shared my experience. Before even revealing my theory, my son suggested dog fighting. I hadn’t thought of that, but clearly another nefarious possibility. We packed up and left our quiet cabin, with concerns of sinister behavior.
I later shared my story with a friend who is from Wisconsin. She said that she has seen pickups with dogs in cages. She said they work those dogs at night to teach them how to tree bears and raccoons. What a relief!
Overall, we had a great weekend away. Wisconsin proved to be a beautiful relaxing place to visit. My daughter didn’t convert to a Packer fan, but she might now think Wisconsin has a few redeemable qualities.