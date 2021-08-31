To the editor:
If I were king for a day, I would immediately make an edict to remove all racial identification references in our educational system for the sake of our children and community. Why is it our school board and administrative leadership insist on bringing back the antiquated concept our nation is racist? After all, the election of Barack Obama has twice proved this false. The current "woke" teaching permeating our children's education threatens to deny all the gains in race relations we have made as a society.
If I were king for a day, I would also make an edict requiring teachers to respect and treat each and every child as an individual of value and self-worth. Everyone deserves no more or no less rights as anyone else. Students should be judged by their character, not the color of their skin. When educators deem certain student groups "victims" and others "oppressors" simply because the school has identified them as such, the value placed on both student groups diminishes and creates a divisive atmosphere in our schools and community.
Since I can't be king for a day, I cannot make this common sense change by myself. I do, however, live in a free society and have a right to vote and inform others. We can all be kings for a day by voting in the next school board election to replace the current school board leaders who support these oppressive policies in our local school district.
Glen Wolf
Owatonna