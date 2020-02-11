They are not active now, but mid-April is not far away! Medford has a number of projects receiving the attention of our residents and businesses, but one that will have far reaching impact is the infestation of emerald ash borer (EAB) that was confirmed with the identification of an infested tree last September. EAB attacks black, green and white ash trees.
Steele County is now the 20th county in Minnesota to be under quarantine, meaning that NO hardwoods can be transported outside the county lines. The EAB infestation has plagued the metro area for a number of years and seems to have followed the Mississippi River south. Both Olmstead and Dodge Counties are under quarantine. How did it get to Medford? Probably through infested firewood.
How can you identify EAB? During the summer months, the tree canopy thins or a dead branch or two sticks out in the canopy. EAB adults eat the leaves of the canopy and then lay thousands of eggs that become larvae entering the bark of the tree where they make “S” shaped galleries under the bark. This affects the trees’ ability to get nutrients. Then, each spring, EABs emerge as adults through “D” shaped holes to again eat the canopy, lay eggs and continue the cycle. Limbs of infested ash trees often die and drop their bark. Suckers often grow from the infested branch or base of the tree. Active woodpecker feeding is also a sign of larvae infestation. This feeding is more visible in the fall or winter when leaves have fallen. The tree trunk may actually split again showing the “S” pattern of eating.
EAB’s dormant period is October 1 – May 1 when pruning and removal of ash trees is desired. The outer 1” of bark/wood should be removed as the hardwood itself is used for firewood or if a mill is willing to take it, ash is used in floorings, etc. Trees cut during the winter months can be mulched or made into firewood for use on your property. As a precaution, do not move this wood ‘to the farm’ where many windbreaks include ash trees
EAB’s active period is May 1 – September 30 when NO removal of branches, trees or stumps should be done. Pesticide treatments can typically be done during spring, April 15-June 15, depending on the insecticide in use. Always consult the label when using insecticide. A commercial pesticide contractor can provide treatment at a cost of $10-20 per inch of trunk diameter. Detailed information is available at: https://www.mda.state.mn.us/eab
The MN Department of Agriculture will be hosting EAB workshops March 2 and 3 right here in Medford. The workshops are right at our Central Park on Main Street at 9:00am, 10:30am and 1:00pm. This is outside so dress for the weather! Bring binoculars to help identify EAB infestation. (Restrooms available at the Muni.) Registration encouraged at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emerald-ash-borer-field-workshops-tickets-89092695651 Nurseries, landscapers and tree service businesses are encouraged to attend.
We are all looking forward to spring! Now, there is something else to look for as the season arrives. Consider planting new trees on your property this year regardless of any infestation. Trees native to Minnesota often have the best survival rate so a variety of oaks, basswood, hackberry, sugar or red maple and fruit trees should be considered when replacing ash trees on your property. An even more proactive strategy involves planting trees now to assure healthy, established trees if and when an ash tree becomes infested.