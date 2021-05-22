In continuing with the general topic of knee pain from last month, I’d like to discuss the extremely common problem of knee arthritis.
First and foremost, what exactly is arthritis? Arthritis is inflammation of a joint leading to pain, stiffness, and swelling. Arthritis can affect any joint in the body, but it is especially common in the knee. There a many different types of arthritis, but this article will focus on osteoarthritis, which is the most common type of all. It has been estimated that approximately 1 in 3 Americans will experience knee pain at some point in their lives, and the lifetime risk of developing painful knee arthritis is 45%!
The knee joint is made up of three bones: the thigh bone (femur), the shin bone (tibia), and the kneecap (patella). The ends of each of these bones are covered with a surface layer of cartilage, which allows the knee joint to glide smoothly without friction when bending and straightening the knee. The joint is also filled with a thick fluid that lubricates the cartilage and helps maintain smooth, painless motion of the knee. Osteoarthritis typically develops very slowly, and gradually worsens with wear and tear that happens over many years. The cartilage becomes thin and worn out, and can even start to form cracks and holes that can erode all the way down to the bone. Eventually the cartilage surface is completely worn out, leaving bone rubbing against bone causing pain and friction. The most common symptoms of knee arthritis include pain, stiffness (difficulty bending and straightening the knee), swelling, and sometimes even a grinding or popping sensation inside the knee. Simple x-rays remain the cheapest, easiest, and best way to evaluate for the presence of arthritis.
The goal of any treatment plan includes decreasing knee pain while also improving range of motion, strength, and overall function. Treatment of knee arthritis is best initiated with a step-wise approach, starting with the cheapest, simplest, and safest methods first.
Let’s start by discussing lifestyle modifications that can be helpful for everyone. Simple changes can make a big difference. Switching from high impact activities (running, jogging, or sports that involve jumping) to lower impact exercise (swimming, cycling, elliptical machine) can allow you to stay active while putting less stress on the knee joint. Weight loss can drastically decrease the amount of stress on the knees. Consider this: when walking on even ground, the knee joint experiences 1.5 times your body weight. That number jumps up to 4-5 times your body weight when squatting down or going up and down stairs. That means losing just 10 pounds of body weight would actually be like taking 50 pounds off the knees!
Physical therapy can also be a crucial component to overall knee health. This involves specific exercises to help increase range of motion and improve flexibility by stretching tight muscles and tendons. It also involves strengthening important muscles of the thigh, hip, and core, all of which can help balance and support the knee joint.
If pain is severe enough, medications such as Tylenol or anti-inflammatories (such as Advil or Aleve) may be needed for a short period of time. Despite the fact that these medications are often very effective at alleviating pain, they are not typically recommended for long term use because of possible side effects such as stomach ulcers, and even kidney or liver damage. Due to the potential of serious side effects and possible interactions with other medications, always check with a healthcare professional first.
Persistent pain that does not respond to medication alone may require a more invasive treatment in the form of a cortisone injection. This steroid medication is the strongest anti-inflammatory available and can be injected directly inside the knee joint to help reduce inflammation and provide significant pain relief. Unfortunately, the relief is not permanent, but injections can be repeated every three to four months as needed.
Lastly, if all the previous methods fail to provide the pain relief and improvement in function that we are hoping for, it may be time to consider surgery. Knee replacement surgery is the only definitive method for treating knee arthritis, and is a very successful procedure for alleviating pain. This surgery can take the form of a total or partial knee replacement, depending on which areas of the knee joint are affected. During the procedure, the surgeon removes the damaged cartilage and bone and replaces it with a combination of both metal and plastic. The final product is a new joint surface that results in less pain and improved function of the knee. However, it is important to remember that this is a complicated procedure with risks involved, which explains why surgery is always the last resort after all of the simple treatments have been tried first.
Warm weather and sunshine are here to stay, so get outside and enjoy the outdoors. Please seek professional help if knee pain is slowing you down.