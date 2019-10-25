To the editor:
I grew up on a remote farm and my family had modest means. I rode a bus 20 miles every day to and from our small town public school. My school gave me a connection to the outside world that my family could not provide. It gave me the tools and confidence to pursue higher education, build a career and support my family.
My hometown recently made the commitment to build a new school afer many decades of wear and use of the existing aging facility. For the future of the community, they decided that it was time to stop “just getting by” with an obsolete asset. The community is proud and energized by the opportunity that they have given to future generations of learners.
I believe that it is time for Owatonna to say yes to a new high school.
The biggest benefits of a new high school campus will not be for the natural achievers or the affluent. The opportunity of a lifetime will be for those learners and families that have limited access to a pathway to success. Our community will be stronger when we give all students and families the best chance to become motivated and succeed.
Education is the equalizer.
Tim McManimon
Owatonna