What do you write about in the last weeks of the worst year filled with pandemic, politics and pandemonium? I am tired of it all, avoid the news which is always bad and insist on self hibernating until something good happens or I am eligible for the vaccine.
Most sensible old people like me are in nursing homes and if they survived (big IF, if the percentages are to be trusted) will be eligible for shots before my number comes up!
In the meantime, I will regale you with the latest craziness in my house. I am remodeling. I wrote columns about this years ago in our Minnesota house and probably forgot what sort of things can befall the forgetful. Whew! This time around we are redoing the kitchen down to the studs. I was smart enough to work in the Minnesota days and left as workmen arrived, but there are definite differences.
First of all, the workmen do not arrive until 8 in the morning and leave promptly at 4 p.m. They do not speak much English, but are happy, play Spanish music with a loud, off-tune accompaniment and work hard. They are working on a fairly old condo, so situations keep cropping up. The whole process of removing the cabinets was so noisy that the paranoid cat cowered under the bed. We are separated from the workmen by a very effective plastic doorway covering, but the noise level is crazy! When they started drilling out the old floor tile, I just held my poor cat who kneeled his way into my heart with fear in his.
My wonderful contractor shares his problems as they arise so I know the why and wherefore of the structural pursuit! First, a cabinet that my daughter had literally loaded with stuff out in the garage was built on the exterior carpet that needs to be removed to make way for the new tile. This floor to ceiling 6-foot long cabinet I should not worry about, says my guy. They will move it. I had visions of my good vases ending up on the garage floor. It appears that the heavy part of the cabinet is the doors. Once they came off they could lift the cabinet onto the garage floor without being emptied. Who knew?
Speaking of the garage, I currently am parked in the alley. First, it was needed to contain the trailer hauling the cabinet devastation and next came floor to ceiling new cabinet parts awaiting installation.
The next problem was the wiring which needed to be replaced from the box in the front to the kitchen and now the door bells front and back do not work. The real problem was the floor tile which, although less than 10 years old, could not be matched. Now we pick a new, different tile which will blend with the abutting Arizona room tile but looks like we were not going for a poor match.
That required a different choice of a backsplash all of which goes with the countertops we are keeping. Thank God for a daughter who was a decorator in her other life! All the choices required by us have been made but after two days of drilling out old tile, I have not seen a workman all week. We are probably waiting on someone … the plumber, the electrician, the tile man, who knows? At least my contractor has not gone on vacation like on my last Minnesota reconstruction and my tile is in and not on a slow boat from China as was the case previously.
I am not having houseguests for Christmas because the guest bathroom is currently functioning as the kitchen sink, the bar is a respite for coffee, the Keurig, the stove and refrigerator are hanging out in the Arizona room and meals are dependent on friends and relatives or Grub Hub! See ya next year!