I had a conversation a few days ago about our life and our country. I’m wondering where it is headed and when all of this craziness will end and what our life will be like when it is over.
It became a staggering thought when I was contemplating our future because I came to the realization that this craziness is never going to end! And it is never going to get better! What the big impact that has been wrought on us, is the fact that life is just going to be different!
One of my personal philosophies or sayings that I often use is “Everything Changes.” And we are smack dab in the birth pangs of a major change as it appears as if most things in life are changing.
Take a brief look at our world today. This COVID has caused businesses to go belly up, staggering unemployment rates are sky high, out of control national debt and the list grows long.
People do not travel like they used to. Gas stations, food stores, restaurants and most other retail business are suffering. People shop primarily by the internet. Churches are either closed or have services open by reservation or provide streaming, zoom and other video programming. There is no more hand shaking, hugging, touching or kissing … the very thing we need to maintain a tangible intimate connection with others.
Some of us wear masks every time they walk out the door. I saw a friend in the supermarket one day while shopping and I asked him if he believes all of the hoopla concerning wearing masks. He responded that “I’d rather be safe than sorry.” I said “we are already experiencing the sorry.” He just shrugged his shoulder and said “I just don’t know anymore” and then continued on with his shopping.
People are changing. Most everybody is scared. They are afraid to go out and be anywhere without a mask. They don’t want to get too close to anybody else. They are afraid to be seated too close to others. People are afraid of contracting COVID which has a 97% approximate recovery rate, according to John Hopkins University. They are just scared.
People are losing their spontaneity and drive for life. They shut down, hunkering in and barely go out. We are losing that vital contact with friends and neighbors which we need and rely primarily on social media for their relationships.
Some folks are packing on the pounds and eating does not make things better nor does it make us feel better. But we think it does.
COVID, as we have been told, is dangerous to the health of some of us. Well, so are peanuts and shellfish and driving over the speed limit, and smoking, taking drugs, overeating, being obese, riding a motorcycle, texting while driving, eating fried foods … etc., etc., etc., etc.
When are “we the people” going to decide for ourselves that enough is enough? When are we going to decide for ourselves that the quality of life outweighs the risks? When are we going to live without fear?
“Fear not.”