What is food insecurity and how does it affect our community? Though some may hear the term and think that food supplies are short, that is not the case.
Food insecurity actually refers to the ability of individuals, families, and communities to obtain a balanced amount of food to remain healthy. The insecurity comes when those individuals, families, or communities do not have the means or resources to get the food they need.
Our home state has seen a massive increase in families facing hunger over the last two years, by an amount nearly double the national average. This comes after Minnesota has been one of the best rated states for many years. Today, one in 13 residents are facing hunger. The figure gets worse as we find that one in nine children in Minnesota go hungry on a regular day, according to Feeding America.
What is causing this increase in hungry families? To answer this, we need to look at the concept of the “modern day impoverished”.
Typically, when someone is asked to describe “poverty”, thoughts are drawn to a caricature of a homeless person dressed in tattered clothes pushing a cart containing all their worldly possessions. This doesn’t personify the average individual living in poverty. The modern day impoverished is much more ordinary. It’s your neighbor. The single dad raising his two kids and working two jobs. He works full-time at one then part-time on his off days at the other. Between the two jobs and his nearly 60 hours a week, he’s making $65,000 per year to provide for his kids. This seems like a decent amount of money, doesn’t it? That’s over $5,000 a month, how could he be considered broke?
This is where our modern day comes along. Our Example Dad, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, would be facing a cost of living of $4,964 each month. That’s great news as he is making more than that, but not much more. What happens if the car breaks down, or he gets injured at home and can’t go to work?
The modern day impoverished are those that are one emergency away from being unable to make it for the month. Getting one month behind is an impossible thing to overcome when you only make enough each month to cover just that month.
What can we do to help Example Dad and his kids? The good news is that Dad has options in social programs that are slowly turning the tide. Because he only makes $65,000 for his family of three, he is within 300% of the federal poverty line. This makes him and his children eligible to receive benefits like food assistance, health care assistance, and other help with bills and clothing. He can get all this help, but probably doesn’t know it. Also, society around him is saying he makes a decent wage and works hard to provide for his family so he shouldn’t need the help.
The stigma around assistance programs is antiqued. Just like our guidelines and thoughts on what it means to live in poverty. The average person needs help sometimes.
Community Pathways has served families 4,878 times through August of this year with food assistance from our Marketplace. Unique Finds has served another 2,340 families needing clothing and other household items.
Be part of the solution. Take a stand against the old ideas that only the weak need help. Offer help when it isn’t asked. Support a local charity or cause and make our community a beautiful place for all who come to stay.